Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 1538 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
12:40 PM • 7650 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
12:29 PM • 10859 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 14897 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
11:37 AM • 17405 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 28147 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

07:58 AM • 40324 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 63585 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 91721 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 137844 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

At the "Vernadsky" station, another "theft" was recorded among the penguins: the feathered one stole stones for the nest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1050 views

Ukrainian polar explorers filmed a penguin stealing stones from someone else's nest. Perhaps this is training before the season, or the realization of innate behavior.

At the "Vernadsky" station, another "theft" was recorded among the penguins: the feathered one stole stones for the nest

Ukrainian polar explorers witnessed one of the sub-Antarctic penguins stealing stones from someone else's nest. This is reported by the National Antarctic Scientific Center on Facebook, writes UNN.

Our polar explorers once again managed to film a penguin stealing stones from someone else's nest until its owner appeared.

- the message says.

As reported, this time it was recorded by Zoia Shvydka, a biologist from the 30th Ukrainian Antarctic Expedition. She filmed one of the sub-Antarctic penguins stealing stones from someone else's nest. However, not for long - the owner soon returned and stopped the "builder".

Ukrainian polar explorers recorded unique sounds of killer whales in Antarctica17.03.25, 15:31 • 10722 views

It is interesting that the active period of nest building in sub-Antarctic penguins living near "Vernadsky" occurs in the Antarctic spring (which is when it is autumn in Ukraine). Then they arrive on our island and prepare to lay eggs and hatch babies. And, of course, they steal stones from each other

- the Center notes.

Why is the penguin building a nest now, when the season is over and most are preparing to leave the island for the winter? Biologists have several theories: perhaps it is training for the next season or simply a need to realize innate behavior.

In general, our scientists note that nesting behavior is characteristic of birds not only during the breeding season. So there is nothing strange in such autumn construction

- the message says.

A real stroke of luck for biologists: an Egyptian heron was spotted near the "Akademik Vernadsky" station16.04.25, 17:16 • 8073 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyNews of the World
Ukraine
Facebook
