At the "Vernadsky" station, another "theft" was recorded among the penguins: the feathered one stole stones for the nest
Ukrainian polar explorers filmed a penguin stealing stones from someone else's nest. Perhaps this is training before the season, or the realization of innate behavior.
Ukrainian polar explorers witnessed one of the sub-Antarctic penguins stealing stones from someone else's nest. This is reported by the National Antarctic Scientific Center on Facebook, writes UNN.
Our polar explorers once again managed to film a penguin stealing stones from someone else's nest until its owner appeared.
As reported, this time it was recorded by Zoia Shvydka, a biologist from the 30th Ukrainian Antarctic Expedition. She filmed one of the sub-Antarctic penguins stealing stones from someone else's nest. However, not for long - the owner soon returned and stopped the "builder".
It is interesting that the active period of nest building in sub-Antarctic penguins living near "Vernadsky" occurs in the Antarctic spring (which is when it is autumn in Ukraine). Then they arrive on our island and prepare to lay eggs and hatch babies. And, of course, they steal stones from each other
Why is the penguin building a nest now, when the season is over and most are preparing to leave the island for the winter? Biologists have several theories: perhaps it is training for the next season or simply a need to realize innate behavior.
In general, our scientists note that nesting behavior is characteristic of birds not only during the breeding season. So there is nothing strange in such autumn construction
