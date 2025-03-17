Ukrainian polar explorers recorded unique sounds of killer whales in Antarctica

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16828 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107497 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169097 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106555 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343083 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173517 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144835 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196118 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124843 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108154 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+8°
1.2m/s
67%
Popular news

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38316 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85866 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23891 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 11845 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20752 views
Publications

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 16828 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85909 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 107497 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 169097 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160240 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20777 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23921 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38355 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47255 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135823 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Ukrainian polar explorers recorded unique sounds of killer whales in Antarctica

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10590 views

Ukrainian scientists have recorded rare sounds of "B"-type killer whales in Antarctica. The audio recording was made accidentally when a group of three animals was hunting seals near the station.

Ukrainian polar explorers recorded unique sounds of killer whales in Antarctica

 Ukrainian polar explorers made a unique recording of orcas. The audio mainly contains impulse cries, which are used for social communication of these animals, UNN reports with reference to the National Antarctic Scientific Center.

On February 10, 2024, we were working in Collins Bay and saw 11 leopard seals on the ice floes. So when we landed on the island, we left the acoustic recorder turned on near the moored boat so as not to miss the opportunity to record the underwater vocalizations of these predators. But then the recording unexpectedly revealed the sounds of a group of "B" type killer whales (large), which mainly hunt seals 

- said Vadym Tkachenko, a biologist at the 28th UAE.

According to the sounds, the scientists found out that a group of killer whales of at least three animals periodically approached the abandoned boat very closely. They were probably looking for seals to feast on.

Seeing killer whales in the area of our station is not often possible, usually up to 10 times a year. At the same time, deciphering the records shows that killer whales are present nearby regularly, even when we do not see them behind icebergs and ice accumulations 

- explains Oksana Savenko, a biologist at the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine.

According to the National Antarctic Scientific Center, the presented visualization contains spectrograms and oscillograms for 23 individual signals, assembled into a continuous track.

The spectrogram shows the frequency content in the signal at a specific point in time (in kilohertz kHz), and the oscillogram shows how the sound "pressure" changes for this signal (in micropascals µPa). The color intensity on the scale and the spectrogram itself reflects the loudness in decibels (db).

The given signals are very short. On the time scale, you can see that they last tenths of a second, so the track was slowed down to 10–12% of the original speed for playback.

These signals are mainly in the ultrasonic range, which is not accessible to human perception. What we hear during playback are sounds that fall into the range up to 20 kHz, as well as a set of different echoes and other environmental vibrations that were formed during animal vocalization.

Let's add

In addition, as reported by the National Antarctic Scientific Center, the main types of their sounds include whistles and echolocation clicks.

It is interesting that these predators create impulse sounds not with vocal cords, but by blowing air through special structures in the nasal cavity. This mechanism, as well as the variety and functionality of the sounds of killer whales and other marine mammals, has not been fully studied. Therefore, our biologists pay special attention to such acoustic research in Antarctica.

There are different ways to record sounds.

  • For example, round-the-clock passive monitoring in one location. It can be for a short period (for example, near "Vernadsky" they recorded the sounds of Weddell seals during the mating season) or year-round (such a project is currently underway near Anvers Island near our station, in cooperation with American colleagues). Such monitoring allows us to determine the seasonal dynamics of the presence of different species of marine mammals in this area. 
    • Another option is acoustic trawling during the movement of ships, in particular the Noosphere, or motor boats during sea voyages from the station. Although most often our biologists made recordings during boat stops to observe animals or perform other work. This is how the sounds of killer whales that you hear were recorded.
      Antonina Tumanova

      Antonina Tumanova

      Society
      Antarctica
      United Nations
      United States
      Brent
      $69.86
      Bitcoin
      $82,710.30
      S&P 500
      $5,438.02
      Tesla
      $269.16
      Газ TTF
      $39.20
      Золото
      $3,137.45
      Ethereum
      $1,812.35