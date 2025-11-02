$42.080.01
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The British Ministry of Defense, at the request of King Charles III, will strip his brother Andrew of the rank of Vice Admiral

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2052 views

The UK Ministry of Defence will strip Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor of his rank as Vice Admiral of the Royal Navy. This decision was made at the request of King Charles III due to Andrew's ties to convicted financier Jeffrey Epstein.

UK Defense Minister John Healey said that the military department is going to strip Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who a week ago was called Prince Andrew, of the title of Vice Admiral of the Royal Navy. This is the will of his brother, King Charles III, reports the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

The title of vice admiral is the last thing Andrew had left after he was stripped of all titles and privileges last Thursday. The reason is his ties to convicted sex offender financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew served in the Navy for 22 years. He was a military helicopter pilot during the Falklands War in 1982.

It looks like the king is determined to strip his brother of absolutely everything

- said Valentine Low, a journalist who has written about the royal family of Windsors for many years, to the BBC.

Addition

Buckingham Palace announced the official revocation of Prince Andrew's titles. He will lose his status as a member of the royal family, leave the Royal Lodge, and move to the private Sandringham estate.

The British anti-monarchy group Republic plans to file an additional lawsuit against Prince Andrew over allegations of sexual assault against Virginia Giuffre and abuse of power. Activists claim that the authorities have not responded to the allegations and are ready to seek justice through the courts themselves.

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Jeffrey Epstein
John Healey
Falkland Islands
Royal Navy
Charles III
Great Britain