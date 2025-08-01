$41.770.02
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 12:18 PM
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
July 31, 07:35 AM
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:57 AM
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
Publications
Exclusives
Trump will keep 10% tariffs, but not for everyone: White House presented new tariff plan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 448 views

US President Donald Trump maintained a basic tariff rate of 10% for countries with a positive trade balance. For 40 countries with a trade deficit with the US, a minimum tariff of 15% has been set, and for Canada, the duty has increased to 35%.

Trump will keep 10% tariffs, but not for everyone: White House presented new tariff plan

US President Donald Trump will maintain a basic tariff rate of 10%, although it was expected that he might raise the minimum level to 15% or higher. At the same time, such duties will not be for everyone. This is reported by CNN, and the publication Bloomberg with reference to a White House statement, as reported by UNN.

Details

The White House unveiled its new tariff plan just hours before its self-imposed August 1 deadline.

As part of President Donald Trump's historic tariff policy, the White House announced that the "universal" tariff on goods imported into the US will remain at 10%, the same level that was introduced on April 2.

- CNN reports.

It is noted that this 10% rate will apply only to countries with a positive trade balance - countries to which the US exports more than it imports. This applies to most countries, a senior administration official said.

The 15% rate will be the new minimum tariff for countries with which the US has a trade deficit. Goods from about 40 countries will be subject to this new 15% tariff. For many of these countries, this tariff will be lower than the "reciprocal" tariffs introduced on April 2, but for some, it will be higher.

President Trump uses tariffs as a necessary and powerful tool to put America first after years of unsustainable trade deficits that threaten our economy and national security.

- the White House statement says.

In addition, Trump signed a separate decree increasing the duty for Canada from 25% to 35%, with the higher duty taking effect today, August 1.

In his statement on Thursday evening, President Donald Trump said that some countries "have agreed or are close to agreeing to significant trade and security commitments with the United States," while others either did not participate in negotiations with the US, or "offered terms that, in my opinion, do not sufficiently address the imbalance in our trade relations or do not sufficiently meet the position of the United States on economic and national security issues."

New tariffs announced by the White House:

  • Angola: 32% vs 15%
    • Bangladesh: 37% vs 20%
      • Bosnia and Herzegovina: 35–30%
        • Botswana: 37% vs 15%
          • Brunei: 24-25%
            • Cambodia: 49% vs 19%
              • Cameroon: 11% to 15%
                • Chad: 13% to 15%
                  • Côte d'Ivoire: 21-15%
                    • Democratic Republic of Congo: 11% to 15%
                      • Equatorial Guinea: 13% to 15%
                        • European Union: 20% to 15% (for most goods)
                          • Falkland Islands: 41% vs 10%
                            • Fiji: 32% to 15%
                              • Guyana: 38% vs 15%
                                • India: 26–25%
                                  • Indonesia: 32% vs 19%
                                    • Iraq: 39% -35%
                                      • Israel: 17-15%
                                        • Japan: 24% to 15%
                                          • Jordan: 20% to 15%
                                            • Kazakhstan: 27% -25%
                                              • Laos: 48-40%
                                                • Lesotho: 50% to 15%
                                                  • Libya: 31% vs 30%
                                                    • Liechtenstein: 37% vs 15%
                                                      • Madagascar: 47% vs 15%
                                                        • Malawi: 17% to 15%
                                                          • Malaysia: 24%-19%
                                                            • Mauritius: 40% to 15%
                                                              • Moldova: 31% vs 25%
                                                                • Mozambique: 16% to 15%
                                                                  • Myanmar: 44-40%
                                                                    • Namibia: 21% to 15%
                                                                      • Nauru: 30 to 15%
                                                                        • Nigeria: 14% to 15%
                                                                          • North Macedonia: 33% vs 15%
                                                                            • Pakistan: 29% -19%
                                                                              • Philippines: 17% to 19%
                                                                                • Serbia: 37% -35%
                                                                                  • South Korea: 30% to 15%
                                                                                    • Sri Lanka: 44% vs 20%
                                                                                      • Switzerland: 31% -39%
                                                                                        • Taiwan: 32%-20%
                                                                                          • Thailand: 36% vs 19%
                                                                                            • Tunisia: 28-25%
                                                                                              • Vanuatu: 22-15%
                                                                                                • Vietnam: 46% vs 20%
                                                                                                  • Zambia: 17% to 15%
                                                                                                    • Zimbabwe: 18% to 15%

                                                                                                      According to CNN, the new tariff regime will not take effect on Friday, as expected. Instead, tariffs will be introduced on August 7 to give Customs and Border Protection enough time to make the necessary changes and collect new duties.

                                                                                                      Recall

                                                                                                      Earlier, White House spokeswoman announced that the US administration would send official notifications to all countries without a valid trade agreement or previous letters regarding duties by midnight.

                                                                                                      Vita Zelenetska

                                                                                                      EconomyPolitics
