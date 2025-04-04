David Cameron

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14030 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 24803 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62612 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 210375 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120708 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 389147 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308778 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213404 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244047 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255010 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
55%
Popular news

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71186 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21210 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43139 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128942 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13057 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129027 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 210393 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 389159 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252997 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308787 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1764 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12510 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43198 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71239 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56751 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Persons

David Cameron

News by theme

Trump supports the deployment of troops in Ukraine. The main thing is to have peace or a truce

Trump said that he supports the deployment of a European military contingent in Ukraine, subject to a peace agreement. Britain, Sweden, and other countries are ready to consider participation in the peacekeeping force, but France has refused.

News of the World • February 18, 09:55 PM • 33019 views

Posing as American government officials: Ukraine's ambassador to the US reports prank attack

Oksana Markarova reported massive attempts by pranksters to contact Ukrainian government officials on behalf of American officials. The embassy uses only verified communication channels and reports such cases to law enforcement.

Society • December 15, 07:53 AM • 54000 views

UK is not at war with Russia - Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that the country is not at war with Russia. This denial followed statements by the Russian ambassador about Britain's direct involvement in the conflict.

Politics • November 22, 03:35 PM • 16652 views

Head of Odesa RMA Kiper had a conversation with the former US Ambassador to Russia

Oleg Kiper discussed the situation in Odesa region with Michael McFaul.

Politics • October 2, 07:53 AM • 13451 views

Assistance to hospitals in the region, reconstruction of irrigation systems: Kiper tells details of meeting with Italian delegation

The Head of Odesa RMA met with Italian parliamentarians. They discussed assistance to hospitals, reconstruction of irrigation systems and restoration of cultural heritage sites in the region.

War • October 1, 03:59 PM • 17019 views

Cooperation in the agricultural sector, grain exports from Ukraine: Kiper tells details of meeting with Reagan

Oleh Kiper, Head of the Odesa RMA, met with the WFP Director in Ukraine to discuss grain exports and humanitarian aid. More than 200 thousand tons of agricultural products have already been shipped from the ports of Odesa region as part of the 'Grain from Ukraine' initiative.

Economy • July 25, 05:11 PM • 34495 views

Kuleba discusses NATO summit and military support for Ukraine with British Foreign Secretary

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed preparations for the upcoming NATO summit, military support for Ukraine and further implementation of the Peace Formula with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron.

Politics • July 2, 04:09 PM • 24275 views

Security at sea and on land, protection of port infrastructure: Kiper tells details of meeting with Head of EUAM

Oleh Kiper, Head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, discussed with Rolf Holmbo, Head of the European Union Advisory Mission for Civilian Security Sector Reform in Ukraine, the issues of maritime and land security, protection of port infrastructure, improvement of the transport system and installation of video surveillance cameras on highways.

War • June 28, 03:17 PM • 39717 views

Cameron: "we have the right to end our dependence on Russian oil"

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron has called for an end to dependence on Russian oil in response to Russia's missile strikes on Ukraine's energy system.

War • June 11, 10:53 AM • 17044 views

David Cameron was a victim of pranksters. He spoke with unknown people who pretended to be Petro Poroshenko

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron was played by people posing as former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko during a video call that he quickly realized and stopped.

Politics • June 7, 09:57 PM • 23081 views

It seems that Russians are just smiling at this situation: Zelensky on the ban on hitting the territory of the Russian Federation

Zelensky criticized the ban on the use of Western weapons to hit targets in Russia, saying it was illogical to see Russian terrorists killing Ukrainians but unable to respond, and accused the Russians of simply smiling at the situation.

War • May 31, 10:10 AM • 20652 views

Restoration, cooperation in the economic, agricultural, innovative, sports and educational spheres: the keeper told the details of the meeting with the governor of Ankara

The head of the Odessa regional administration Oleg Kiper discussed with the governor of the Turkish province of Ankara the possibilities of cooperation in the economic, agricultural, innovative, sports, educational spheres, the signing of an interregional Agreement and the organization of recreation for children of military personnel and internally displaced persons in Ankara.

Economy • May 29, 05:44 PM • 49100 views

Children's safety, restoration of energy infrastructure: Kiper shares details of meeting with UNICEF representatives

Oleh Kiper, Head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, discussed with Munir Mamedzadze, UNICEF Representative in Ukraine, the issues of child safety, restoration of energy infrastructure and drinking water supply in the south of Odesa region, and thanked UNICEF for its comprehensive support in the areas of education, healthcare and protection of children's rights.

Society • May 24, 04:24 PM • 22651 views

Grain corridor and strengthening the protection of the Odesa region's sky: Kiper told the details of the meeting with the Estonian delegation

The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, met with the Estonian delegation to discuss the grain corridor, strengthening air defense, cooperation in the field of digitalization and IT, economic ties between enterprises, and organizing recreation for children from Odesa in Estonia.

War • May 20, 05:48 PM • 53014 views

Assistance to IDPs, restoration of energy infrastructure: Kiper tells details of meeting with Greek delegation

The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, met with Greek diplomats to discuss assistance to internally displaced persons, police cooperation, restoration of energy infrastructure, and Greece's readiness to host Ukrainian children, including children of fallen soldiers and firefighters, for summer recreation.

War • May 20, 12:52 PM • 19740 views

Rehabilitation of children, internships for talented youth: Kiper shares details of online meeting with Istanbul Deputy Governor

Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Regional State Administration, held an online meeting with the Deputy Governor of Istanbul Province to discuss cooperation in such areas as children's health, medicine, IT technologies, youth internships, business missions and infrastructure projects.

Society • May 14, 12:57 PM • 15992 views

lavrov threatens russia's "readiness" to resolve the ukraine issue on the battlefield with the west

Russia is threatening military escalation in Ukraine if the West intervenes on the battlefield, dismissing future peace talks as an "ultimatum.

War • May 13, 11:56 AM • 22190 views

DIU's appeal to Russians in the Kharkiv sector: join the side of Ukraine or surrender

Given the enemy's significant losses in the Kharkiv sector, which will only increase, surrendering or defecting to Ukraine is a reasonable alternative for the Russian soldiers there.

War • May 12, 11:14 AM • 30799 views

"Extremely dangerous moment": British Foreign Secretary on Russia's success in Kharkiv region

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron called Russia's offensive in the Kharkiv region "an extremely dangerous moment" and "Putin's unjustified, illegal invasion of an independent, sovereign country. "

War • May 12, 10:20 AM • 83730 views

Cameron: The West has not learned a lesson from russia's invasion of Ukraine and must become tougher

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron warns that the West has not learned a lesson from russia's invasion of Ukraine and must be tougher on authoritarian opponents in a tougher world.

Politics • May 9, 05:11 PM • 60159 views

Repair and construction of shelters, restoration of damaged housing: Kiper gives details of meeting with UN coordinator

Repair and construction of shelters, restoration of damaged housing: Kiper told the details of the meeting with the UN coordinator.

War • May 7, 02:21 PM • 30436 views

Because of Paris's "bellicose statements": Russian Foreign Ministry explains why the French ambassador was summoned

The French ambassador was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry over Paris's bellicose statements and growing involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, and Moscow warned against attempts to create "strategic uncertainty" for Russia.

News of the World • May 6, 04:39 PM • 22099 views

F-16 aircraft will be considered as nuclear weapons carriers for Ukraine: Russia issued another batch of threats

Russia will perceive the arrival of F-16s in Ukraine as nuclear weapons carriers and a deliberate provocation by the United States and NATO, regardless of the aircraft's modification.

War • May 6, 03:34 PM • 28745 views

Russia threatens the UK with strikes on its military facilities: details

Russia threatens to strike at British military targets in response to the British Foreign Secretary's statement about Ukraine's right to use British weapons to attack Russian territory.

War • May 6, 02:32 PM • 28690 views

Ambassadors of the UK and France summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry: what is known

The ambassadors of France and the United Kingdom were summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, with the British ambassador, according to Russian media, summoned because of Cameron's statements about Ukraine's right to strike Russian territory using British weapons, and the French ambassador was summoned for unknown reasons.

News of the World • May 6, 02:06 PM • 19478 views

russia to conduct tactical nuclear weapons exercises - russian defense ministry

Russia will conduct exercises with the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons in response to "threats from the West.

News of the World • May 6, 07:55 AM • 19473 views

British Foreign Secretary speaks about sending Western troops to Ukraine

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron opposed sending Western troops to Ukraine, saying it would be a dangerous escalation and that NATO soldiers should not kill Russian soldiers.

War • May 3, 11:20 PM • 23786 views

Ukraine and the UK start cooperation in green energy innovations

Ukraine and the UK are launching 13 innovative green energy projects under the InnovateUkraine program, with the UK providing £16 million to support Ukraine's energy independence and transition to green technologies.

Economy • May 3, 02:32 PM • 20305 views

Kremlin considers Macron and Cameron's comments on Ukraine "very dangerous"

Russian President's spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the statements of British Foreign Secretary David Cameron and French President Emmanuel Macron about the possibility of strikes on Russia and the deployment of Western troops in Ukraine "dangerous" and "escalating tensions" around the war in Ukraine, which potentially threatens European security.

War • May 3, 11:22 AM • 20974 views

G7 says full confiscation of Russian assets no longer on the table, seeks alternatives - FT

Despite Ukraine's insistence, the G7 countries reportedly no longer have the idea of full confiscation of frozen Russian assets on the table, instead exploring alternative ways to obtain funds from these assets to support Ukraine.

Economy • May 3, 09:17 AM • 22078 views