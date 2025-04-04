Trump said that he supports the deployment of a European military contingent in Ukraine, subject to a peace agreement. Britain, Sweden, and other countries are ready to consider participation in the peacekeeping force, but France has refused.
Oksana Markarova reported massive attempts by pranksters to contact Ukrainian government officials on behalf of American officials. The embassy uses only verified communication channels and reports such cases to law enforcement.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that the country is not at war with Russia. This denial followed statements by the Russian ambassador about Britain's direct involvement in the conflict.
Oleg Kiper discussed the situation in Odesa region with Michael McFaul.
The Head of Odesa RMA met with Italian parliamentarians. They discussed assistance to hospitals, reconstruction of irrigation systems and restoration of cultural heritage sites in the region.
Oleh Kiper, Head of the Odesa RMA, met with the WFP Director in Ukraine to discuss grain exports and humanitarian aid. More than 200 thousand tons of agricultural products have already been shipped from the ports of Odesa region as part of the 'Grain from Ukraine' initiative.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed preparations for the upcoming NATO summit, military support for Ukraine and further implementation of the Peace Formula with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron.
Oleh Kiper, Head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, discussed with Rolf Holmbo, Head of the European Union Advisory Mission for Civilian Security Sector Reform in Ukraine, the issues of maritime and land security, protection of port infrastructure, improvement of the transport system and installation of video surveillance cameras on highways.
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron has called for an end to dependence on Russian oil in response to Russia's missile strikes on Ukraine's energy system.
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron was played by people posing as former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko during a video call that he quickly realized and stopped.
Zelensky criticized the ban on the use of Western weapons to hit targets in Russia, saying it was illogical to see Russian terrorists killing Ukrainians but unable to respond, and accused the Russians of simply smiling at the situation.
The head of the Odessa regional administration Oleg Kiper discussed with the governor of the Turkish province of Ankara the possibilities of cooperation in the economic, agricultural, innovative, sports, educational spheres, the signing of an interregional Agreement and the organization of recreation for children of military personnel and internally displaced persons in Ankara.
Oleh Kiper, Head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, discussed with Munir Mamedzadze, UNICEF Representative in Ukraine, the issues of child safety, restoration of energy infrastructure and drinking water supply in the south of Odesa region, and thanked UNICEF for its comprehensive support in the areas of education, healthcare and protection of children's rights.
The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, met with the Estonian delegation to discuss the grain corridor, strengthening air defense, cooperation in the field of digitalization and IT, economic ties between enterprises, and organizing recreation for children from Odesa in Estonia.
The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, met with Greek diplomats to discuss assistance to internally displaced persons, police cooperation, restoration of energy infrastructure, and Greece's readiness to host Ukrainian children, including children of fallen soldiers and firefighters, for summer recreation.
Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Regional State Administration, held an online meeting with the Deputy Governor of Istanbul Province to discuss cooperation in such areas as children's health, medicine, IT technologies, youth internships, business missions and infrastructure projects.
Russia is threatening military escalation in Ukraine if the West intervenes on the battlefield, dismissing future peace talks as an "ultimatum.
Given the enemy's significant losses in the Kharkiv sector, which will only increase, surrendering or defecting to Ukraine is a reasonable alternative for the Russian soldiers there.
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron called Russia's offensive in the Kharkiv region "an extremely dangerous moment" and "Putin's unjustified, illegal invasion of an independent, sovereign country. "
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron warns that the West has not learned a lesson from russia's invasion of Ukraine and must be tougher on authoritarian opponents in a tougher world.
Repair and construction of shelters, restoration of damaged housing: Kiper told the details of the meeting with the UN coordinator.
The French ambassador was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry over Paris's bellicose statements and growing involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, and Moscow warned against attempts to create "strategic uncertainty" for Russia.
Russia will perceive the arrival of F-16s in Ukraine as nuclear weapons carriers and a deliberate provocation by the United States and NATO, regardless of the aircraft's modification.
Russia threatens to strike at British military targets in response to the British Foreign Secretary's statement about Ukraine's right to use British weapons to attack Russian territory.
The ambassadors of France and the United Kingdom were summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, with the British ambassador, according to Russian media, summoned because of Cameron's statements about Ukraine's right to strike Russian territory using British weapons, and the French ambassador was summoned for unknown reasons.
Russia will conduct exercises with the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons in response to "threats from the West.
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron opposed sending Western troops to Ukraine, saying it would be a dangerous escalation and that NATO soldiers should not kill Russian soldiers.
Ukraine and the UK are launching 13 innovative green energy projects under the InnovateUkraine program, with the UK providing £16 million to support Ukraine's energy independence and transition to green technologies.
Russian President's spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the statements of British Foreign Secretary David Cameron and French President Emmanuel Macron about the possibility of strikes on Russia and the deployment of Western troops in Ukraine "dangerous" and "escalating tensions" around the war in Ukraine, which potentially threatens European security.
Despite Ukraine's insistence, the G7 countries reportedly no longer have the idea of full confiscation of frozen Russian assets on the table, instead exploring alternative ways to obtain funds from these assets to support Ukraine.