Security at sea and on land, protection of port infrastructure: Kiper tells details of meeting with Head of EUAM

The head of Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper met with the head of the European Union Advisory Mission for Civilian Security Sector Reform in Ukraine (EUAM Ukraine) Rolf Holmbo, UNN reports.

Security at sea and on land, protection of port infrastructure, improvement of the transport system - these and other issues were discussed with Rolf Holmbo, Head of the European Union Advisory Mission for Civilian Security Sector Reform in Ukraine (EUAM Ukraine). He offered to join the implementation of a project to install video surveillance cameras on the roads of Odesa region, as this will help improve the security situation in the region - Kiper writes.

He thanked EUAM for its support of Ukraine and Odesa region.

"We look forward to further cooperation," Kiper added.

Odesa region has become the epicenter of international meetings. Last year, more than 100 delegations visited the region. For example, in December, Spyridon Lambridis, Special Envoy of the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Ukraine, and Dimitrios Dokhtis, Consul General of the Hellenic Republic in Odesa, visited Odesa region. They both condemned the Russian attacks and declared the readiness of the Greek side to contribute to the reconstruction of Odesa region in the postwar period. That same month, Kiper met with Swedish officials to discuss Russia's ongoing attacks and to seek further support for regional security. As a result of the meeting, Odesa expects Swedish assistance in strengthening regional security.

In November, newly appointed British Foreign Secretary David Cameron visited Odesa . During the visit, Cameron examined the consequences of Russian terrorism targeting Ukrainian grain, port civilian infrastructure, and Odesa's architectural monuments.

As a reminder, this year's international partners have helped Odesa region for more than 800 thousand euros