Head of Odesa RMA Kiper had a conversation with the former US Ambassador to Russia

The head of Odesa regional state administration Oleh Kiper held an online meeting with Michael McFaul, co-chair of the international working group on sanctions against Russia, UNN reports.

Briefed Mr. McFaul on the situation in the region, including Russian shelling, port operations, economic and energy situation. Thanked for the invaluable assistance and support provided by the United States to Ukraine since the first days of the war. Stressed the need to further provide additional air defense equipment to protect Odesa region - he writes.

Kiper also asked McFaul for support in establishing relations between Odesa Oblast and the U.S. states, particularly California.

"And, of course, we congratulated the diplomat on his birthday and thanked him for his attention to Ukraine, even on this holiday," he summarized.

Odesa region has become the epicenter of international meetings. Last year, more than 100 delegations visited the region.

For example, in December, Spyridon Lambridis, Special Envoy of the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Ukraine, and Dimitrios Dokhtis, Consul General of the Hellenic Republic in Odesa, visited Odesa region. They both condemned the Russian attacks and stated that the Greek side was ready to contribute to the postwar reconstruction of Odesa region.

In the same month, Kiper met with Swedish officials to discuss Russia's ongoing attacks and to seek further support for regional security. As a result of the meeting, Odesa expects the Swedish side to help strengthen the region's security.

In November, the then British Foreign Secretary David Cameron visited Odesa. During the visit, Cameron familiarized himself with the consequences of Russian terrorism targeting Ukrainian grain, port civilian infrastructure, and architectural monuments in Odesa.