Head of Odesa RMA Kiper had a conversation with the former US Ambassador to Russia

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 71769 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104042 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167893 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138314 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143416 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139156 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182595 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112082 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173108 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104750 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100587 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110267 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112378 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 51087 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 57799 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 167893 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182595 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173108 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200486 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189391 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142047 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142089 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146789 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138198 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155071 views
Actual
Head of Odesa RMA Kiper had a conversation with the former US Ambassador to Russia

Head of Odesa RMA Kiper had a conversation with the former US Ambassador to Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13384 views

Oleg Kiper discussed the situation in Odesa region with Michael McFaul.

The head of Odesa regional state administration Oleh Kiper held an online meeting with Michael McFaul, co-chair of the international working group on sanctions against Russia, UNN reports.

Briefed Mr. McFaul on the situation in the region, including Russian shelling, port operations, economic and energy situation. Thanked for the invaluable assistance and support provided by the United States to Ukraine since the first days of the war. Stressed the need to further provide additional air defense equipment to protect Odesa region

- he writes.

Kiper also asked McFaul for support in establishing relations between Odesa Oblast and the U.S. states, particularly California.

"And, of course, we congratulated the diplomat on his birthday and thanked him for his attention to Ukraine, even on this holiday," he summarized.

Odesa region has become the epicenter of international meetings. Last year, more than 100 delegations visited the region.

For example, in December, Spyridon Lambridis, Special Envoy of the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Ukraine, and Dimitrios Dokhtis, Consul General of the Hellenic Republic in Odesa, visited Odesa region. They both condemned the Russian attacks and stated that the Greek side was ready to contribute to the postwar reconstruction of Odesa region.

In the same month, Kiper met with Swedish officials to discuss Russia's ongoing attacks and to seek further support for regional security. As a result of the meeting, Odesa expects the Swedish side to help strengthen the region's security.

In November, the then British Foreign Secretary David Cameron visited Odesa. During the visit, Cameron familiarized himself with the consequences of Russian terrorism targeting Ukrainian grain, port civilian infrastructure, and architectural monuments in Odesa.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsUNN-Odesa
californiaCalifornia
devid-kemeronDavid Cameron
swedenSweden
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
greeceGreece
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa

Contact us about advertising