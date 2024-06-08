David Cameron was a victim of pranksters. He spoke with unknown people who pretended to be Petro Poroshenko

The British Foreign Office reported that the head of the department, David Cameron, was the victim of pranksters who pretended to be former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, reports UNN.

Details

According to the official representative of the British Foreign Office, the conversation took place on video communication, but did not last long. He added that the pranksters arranged the call via text messages.

The Foreign Ministry reports that a person who clearly looks like Poroshenko appeared on the video, but soon Cameron suspected that she was dealing with scammers. The foreign minister stopped answering when the caller asked him to provide other people's contact details.

The Foreign Ministry reports that the conversation took place "in recent days," but does not specify who could actually call Cameron, what they talked about and how the attackers managed to establish contact with representatives of the ministry.

The British Foreign Office says it has decided to speak publicly about the incident, "in case the video with the Foreign Secretary is manipulated and subsequently used, as well as to let others know about such a risk.

The Foreign Minister regrets his mistake, but believes that such behavior should be fully discussed and that we should strengthen the fight against disinformation the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Cameron: The West has not learned a lesson from russia's invasion of Ukraine and must become tougher