Cameron: The West has not learned a lesson from russia's invasion of Ukraine and must become tougher
Kyiv • UNN
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron warns that the West has not learned a lesson from russia's invasion of Ukraine and must be tougher on authoritarian opponents in a tougher world.
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron believes that the West has not learned its lesson from russia's invasion of Ukraine. This will be discussed in his first speech as foreign minister outside the parliament, writes The Guardian, reports UNN.
Details
Cameron is confident that the West has not learned the lesson of russia's invasion of Ukraine and that authoritarian opponents will only become more active if the West is indecisive or overly cautious.
We must be tougher in a tougher world. If Putin's illegal invasion has taught us anything, it is that when we do too little too late, it only emboldens the aggressor to act further
UK starts negotiations with Ukraine on 100-year partnership03.05.24, 12:56 • 18283 views
The British Foreign Secretary insists that Britain has a chance to weaken russian influence in Central Asia, saying it is possible to strengthen bilateral relations with countries that "see the destructive, revolutionary policies of our adversaries as a threat to their security and prosperity."
Addendum
In addition, Cameron will raise the issue of defense spending among NATO member states. According to him, the urgent task is not only to achieve the target of 2% of GDP allocated to defense, but also to move to 2.5% as a new benchmark.
The publication adds that Spain, Belgium, and Canada are among the countries that are still far behind the 2 percent target .
Recall
Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Britain is seeking to undermine russia's monopoly on uranium fuel, which is expected to play a key role in powering a new generation of small reactors.