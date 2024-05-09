ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Cameron: The West has not learned a lesson from russia's invasion of Ukraine and must become tougher

Kyiv  •  UNN

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron warns that the West has not learned a lesson from russia's invasion of Ukraine and must be tougher on authoritarian opponents in a tougher world.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron believes that the West has not learned its lesson from russia's invasion of Ukraine. This will be discussed in his first speech as foreign minister outside the parliament, writes The Guardian, reports UNN.  

Details

Cameron is confident that the West has not learned the lesson of russia's invasion of Ukraine and that authoritarian opponents will only become more active if the West is indecisive or overly cautious.

We must be tougher in a tougher world. If Putin's illegal invasion has taught us anything, it is that when we do too little too late, it only emboldens the aggressor to act further

- The Guardian quotes Cameron's upcoming speech . 

UK starts negotiations with Ukraine on 100-year partnership03.05.24, 12:56 • 18283 views

The British Foreign Secretary insists that Britain has a chance to weaken russian influence in Central Asia, saying it is possible to strengthen bilateral relations with countries that "see the destructive, revolutionary policies of our adversaries as a threat to their security and prosperity." 

Addendum

In addition, Cameron will raise the issue of defense spending among NATO member states. According to him, the urgent task is not only to achieve the target of 2% of GDP allocated to defense, but also to move to 2.5% as a new benchmark.

The publication adds that Spain, Belgium, and Canada are among the countries that are still far behind the 2 percent target .

Recall

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Britain is seeking to undermine russia's monopoly on uranium fuel, which is expected to play a key role in powering a new generation of small reactors.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
hardianThe Guardian
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
natoNATO
devid-kemeronDavid Cameron
canadaCanada
belgiumBelgium
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
spainSpain
tsentralna-aziiaCentral Asia
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising