British Foreign Secretary David Cameron believes that the West has not learned its lesson from russia's invasion of Ukraine. This will be discussed in his first speech as foreign minister outside the parliament, writes The Guardian, reports UNN.

Cameron is confident that the West has not learned the lesson of russia's invasion of Ukraine and that authoritarian opponents will only become more active if the West is indecisive or overly cautious.

We must be tougher in a tougher world. If Putin's illegal invasion has taught us anything, it is that when we do too little too late, it only emboldens the aggressor to act further - The Guardian quotes Cameron's upcoming speech .

The British Foreign Secretary insists that Britain has a chance to weaken russian influence in Central Asia, saying it is possible to strengthen bilateral relations with countries that "see the destructive, revolutionary policies of our adversaries as a threat to their security and prosperity."

In addition, Cameron will raise the issue of defense spending among NATO member states. According to him, the urgent task is not only to achieve the target of 2% of GDP allocated to defense, but also to move to 2.5% as a new benchmark.

The publication adds that Spain, Belgium, and Canada are among the countries that are still far behind the 2 percent target .

