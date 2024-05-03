UK starts negotiations with Ukraine on 100-year partnership

On behalf of the United Kingdom, Foreign Secretary David Cameron has begun negotiations with Ukraine on a 100-year partnership, a new agreement that will build strong ties between the two countries across the entire spectrum of relations, the British Foreign Office said, according to UNN.

The Foreign Secretary has launched negotiations with Ukraine on a 100-year partnership - a new agreement that will build stronger ties between our two countries across the full range of trade, security and defense, science and technology, education, culture and much more. The United Kingdom's commitment to developing this partnership is a clear signal of its intention to build a close and lasting relationship with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people for decades to come - The British Foreign Office said in a statement on its website.

According to the British Embassy in Kyiv, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron visited the capital of Ukraine, where he paid tribute to the resilience of Ukrainians in the face of Russian attacks and noted that this war is a challenge for our entire generation, and Ukraine cannot fight it alone: "We must all do more to ensure that Ukraine has what it needs to win.

Lord Cameron also confirmed £36 million in aid for Ukraine's energy infrastructure, including £20 million in emergency funding to help rebuild after the recent wave of attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure and another £16 million for the winners of the Innovate Ukraine competition.

