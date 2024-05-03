UK to provide Ukraine with over $3.5 billion in military support annually - Cameron

Britain will provide Ukraine with three billion pounds ($3.74 billion) in annual military aid. During his visit to Kyiv on Thursday, Foreign Secretary David Cameron promised to support Ukraine "as long as it takes," UNN reports citing Reuters.

"We will provide three billion pounds every year for as long as it takes. We have simply exhausted all our capacity in terms of providing equipment," Cameron said, adding that this aid package is the largest the UK has ever provided.

"Some of this equipment is already arriving in Ukraine today while I am here," he said.

Cameron also said that Ukraine has the right to use the weapons provided by London to strike targets on Russian territory, and that it is up to Kyiv to decide whether to do so.

According to Reuters, Cameron met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his second visit to Kyiv as foreign minister.