Zelenskyy meets with British Foreign Secretary Cameron: they discussed the situation at the front and military aid

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron in Kyiv the day before. The two leaders discussed the situation at the front and the supply of military aid, UNN reports.

I informed him about the situation at the front. It is important that the weapons provided by the UK support package announced last week arrive as soon as possible. First of all, armored vehicles, ammunition and missiles of various types - Zelensky wrote on social media.

The Head of State thanked the British government for the largest package of defense support worth half a billion pounds announced last week.

Special attention was paid to preparations for important international events that will take place in the near future: the Group of Seven Summit in Italy, the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland, the NATO Summit in Washington, and the fourth summit of the European Political Community in the UK.

Cameron: Ukraine has the right to attack Russia with weapons provided by Britain