Ukraine has the right to use weapons provided by the United Kingdom to strike targets inside Russia, as Moscow is striking at Ukrainian territory. This was stated by British Prime Minister David Cameron, Reuters reports UNN.

He also promised £3 billion in annual military aid to Ukraine over a "sustainable period.

Ukraine has that right. Just as Russia is striking inside Ukraine, you can understand why Ukraine feels the need to make sure it defends itself British Prime Minister David Cameron

Cameron said that the country would provide financial assistance "for as long as necessary.

We just exhausted everything we could do to provide equipment British Prime Minister David Cameron

Cameron welcomed the US allocation of new military aid to Ukraine, but avoided a direct answer to the question of how he believes the possible re-election of Republican candidate Donald Trump could affect America's support for Ukraine.

It is not for us to decide who the Americans will elect as their president - we will work with whomever it is British Prime Minister David Cameron

