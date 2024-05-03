Cameron: Ukraine has the right to attack Russia with weapons provided by Britain

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
Cameron: Ukraine has the right to attack Russia with weapons provided by Britain

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 49686 views

British Prime Minister David Cameron said that Ukraine has the right to strike targets in Russia with weapons supplied by the UK because Russia is attacking Ukrainian territory.

Ukraine has the right to use weapons provided by the United Kingdom to strike targets inside Russia, as Moscow is striking at Ukrainian territory. This was stated by British Prime Minister David Cameron, Reuters reports UNN.

Details

He also promised £3 billion in annual military aid to Ukraine over a "sustainable period.

Ukraine has that right. Just as Russia is striking inside Ukraine, you can understand why Ukraine feels the need to make sure it defends itself

British Prime Minister David Cameron

Cameron said that the country would provide financial assistance "for as long as necessary.

We just exhausted everything we could do to provide equipment

British Prime Minister David Cameron

AddendumAddendum

Cameron welcomed the US allocation of new military aid to Ukraine, but avoided a direct answer to the question of how he believes the possible re-election of Republican candidate Donald Trump could affect America's support for Ukraine.

It is not for us to decide who the Americans will elect as their president - we will work with whomever it is

British Prime Minister David Cameron

Kuleba and Cameron discussed frozen assets of the Russian Federation: "should be used for the benefit of Ukraine"19.04.24, 09:47 • 19563 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
reutersReuters
donald-trumpDonald Trump
devid-kemeronDavid Cameron
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising