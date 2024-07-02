Kuleba discusses NATO summit and military support for Ukraine with British Foreign Secretary
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed preparations for the upcoming NATO summit, military support for Ukraine and further implementation of the Peace Formula with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba held talks with his British counterpart David Cameron. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by the Ukrainian diplomat in X.
According to Kuleba, the topic of the conversation was the NATO summit to be held this month and military support for Ukraine.
I spoke with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron to thank him for his support, joint efforts and achievements. We discussed the further implementation of the Peace Formula, preparations for the NATO summit in Washington, and the supply of weapons to Ukraine
Admiral Tony Radakin, the head of the British Defense Ministry, says that Russia does not want a war with NATO. According to him, Ukraine will also win in a war against Russia.