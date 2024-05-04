British Foreign Secretary speaks about sending Western troops to Ukraine

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron did not support French President Emmanuel Macron's proposal to send Western troops to Ukraine. In an interview with Sky News, David Cameron said that sending Western troops to help Ukrainian defenders would be a dangerous escalation, UNN reports .

I don't think it's right when NATO soldiers kill Russian soldiers British Foreign Secretary David Cameron.

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced the possibility of sending Western troops into Ukraine. He named the conditions under which this could happen.

According to him, if Russia broke through the defense line and Ukraine asked for help, then France would consider sending in troops.

Macron claims that the goal of the Europeans is to ensure that Russia can never win in Ukraine.

Kremlin considers Macron and Cameron's comments on Ukraine "very dangerous"