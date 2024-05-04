British Foreign Secretary speaks about sending Western troops to Ukraine

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 88925 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109064 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151831 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155756 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251660 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174473 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165683 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148369 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226594 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113078 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36896 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71184 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 39047 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 32423 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65007 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251660 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226594 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212563 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238283 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225027 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 88925 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65007 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71184 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113189 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114075 views
British Foreign Secretary speaks about sending Western troops to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23762 views

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron opposed sending Western troops to Ukraine, saying it would be a dangerous escalation and that NATO soldiers should not kill Russian soldiers.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron did not support French President Emmanuel Macron's proposal to send Western troops to Ukraine. In an interview with Sky News, David Cameron said that sending Western troops to help Ukrainian defenders would be a dangerous escalation, UNN reports .

Details

I don't think it's right when NATO soldiers kill Russian soldiers

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron.

Addendum Addendum

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced the possibility of sending Western troops into Ukraine. He named the conditions under which this could happen.

According to him, if Russia broke through the defense line and Ukraine asked for help, then France would consider sending in troops.

Macron claims that the goal of the Europeans is to ensure that Russia can never win in Ukraine.

Kremlin considers Macron and Cameron's comments on Ukraine "very dangerous"03.05.24, 14:22 • 20930 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
natoNATO
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
devid-kemeronDavid Cameron
franceFrance
ukraineUkraine

