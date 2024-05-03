Kremlin considers Macron and Cameron's comments on Ukraine "very dangerous"

The spokesman for the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov, called the statements by British Foreign Secretary David Cameron about the possibility of strikes on Russia and French President Emmanuel Macron about the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine "dangerous" and "escalating tensions." This was reported by the Russian media, according to UNN.

"Another very dangerous statement (by Cameron - ed.) We see such a verbal escalation on the part of official representatives, we see it at the level of heads of state - when it comes to France, at a more expert level - when it comes to the UK", - said Peskov.

According to him, such statements lead to a "direct escalation of tensions" around the war in Ukraine. peskov threatened that this could potentially "pose a danger to European security, the entire European security architecture.

"Here we see such a dangerous tendency to escalate tensions in the statements of the officialdom. This is a matter of concern to us," Peskov added.

Context

Earlier, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said during a visit to Kyiv that Ukraine has the right to strike at Russian territory with British weapons.

And French President Emmanuel Macron said that he does not rule out sending ground troops to Ukraine and that to rule it out a priori is to fail to learn the lessons of the last two years.