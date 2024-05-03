Kremlin considers Macron and Cameron's comments on Ukraine "very dangerous"

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 93910 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109718 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152450 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156265 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252328 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174575 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165767 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148397 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226940 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 28424 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 24660 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 31745 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 24372 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 21667 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252326 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226938 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212902 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238603 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225310 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 93872 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68772 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75314 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113322 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114201 views
Actual
Kremlin considers Macron and Cameron's comments on Ukraine "very dangerous"

Kremlin considers Macron and Cameron's comments on Ukraine "very dangerous"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20930 views

Russian President's spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the statements of British Foreign Secretary David Cameron and French President Emmanuel Macron about the possibility of strikes on Russia and the deployment of Western troops in Ukraine "dangerous" and "escalating tensions" around the war in Ukraine, which potentially threatens European security.

The spokesman for the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov, called the statements by British Foreign Secretary David Cameron about the possibility of strikes on Russia and French President Emmanuel Macron about the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine "dangerous" and "escalating tensions." This was reported by the Russian media, according to UNN

"Another very dangerous statement (by Cameron - ed.) We see such a verbal escalation on the part of official representatives, we see it at the level of heads of state - when it comes to France, at a more expert level - when it comes to the UK",  - said Peskov. 

According to him, such statements lead  to a "direct escalation of tensions" around the war in Ukraine. peskov  threatened that this could potentially "pose a danger to European security, the entire European security architecture.

"Here we see such a dangerous tendency to escalate tensions in the statements of the officialdom. This is a matter of concern to us," Peskov added.

Context

Earlier, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said during a visit to Kyiv that Ukraine has the right to strike at Russian territory with British weapons.

And French President Emmanuel Macron said that he does not rule out sending ground troops to Ukraine and that to rule it out a priori is to fail to learn the lessons of the last two years. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPoliticsNews of the World
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
devid-kemeronDavid Cameron
franceFrance
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising