"Extremely dangerous moment": British Foreign Secretary on Russia's success in Kharkiv region

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 70733 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105106 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148099 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152331 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248880 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173781 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165089 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148270 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225098 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113038 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 102145 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 41638 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 36418 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 54713 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 48597 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248879 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225097 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211275 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237064 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223928 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 70721 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 48597 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 54713 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112617 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113540 views
"Extremely dangerous moment": British Foreign Secretary on Russia's success in Kharkiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 83701 views

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron called Russia's offensive in the Kharkiv region "an extremely dangerous moment" and "Putin's unjustified, illegal invasion of an independent, sovereign country."

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, commenting on the success of the Russians in the Kharkiv region, said that this is an extremely dangerous moment. This was reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

When asked about Russia's success in Kharkiv region, Cameron said: "That this is an extremely dangerous moment.

"It just emphasizes that this is an unjustified, illegal invasion of an independent, sovereign country by Putin. And he has, how shall I put it, invaded it again from the north of Kharkiv. We have to do everything we can to help the Ukrainians," Cameron said.

That is why, in his opinion, it is important that the UK allocate a package of 3 billion pounds per year.

Britain announces the largest military aid package to Ukraine worth 500 million pounds11.05.24, 17:15 • 28408 views

"And we said that this will continue year after year. We encourage others to do the same. And, most importantly, we've done the work to encourage the Americans to come forward with their own package of measures. I mean, it's sad that it's taken a long time, but it will make a difference," Cameron said.

Addendum

On May 12, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky said that fighting is currently ongoing in Kharkiv region in the border areas along the state border with Russia. The defense forces are doing everything they can to hold the line.

For more than two days, more than 4,000 residents have been evacuated from the territories in Kharkiv region where the enemy has intensified hostilities .

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
devid-kemeronDavid Cameron
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

