"Extremely dangerous moment": British Foreign Secretary on Russia's success in Kharkiv region

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, commenting on the success of the Russians in the Kharkiv region, said that this is an extremely dangerous moment. This was reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

When asked about Russia's success in Kharkiv region, Cameron said: "That this is an extremely dangerous moment.

"It just emphasizes that this is an unjustified, illegal invasion of an independent, sovereign country by Putin. And he has, how shall I put it, invaded it again from the north of Kharkiv. We have to do everything we can to help the Ukrainians," Cameron said.

That is why, in his opinion, it is important that the UK allocate a package of 3 billion pounds per year.

Britain announces the largest military aid package to Ukraine worth 500 million pounds

"And we said that this will continue year after year. We encourage others to do the same. And, most importantly, we've done the work to encourage the Americans to come forward with their own package of measures. I mean, it's sad that it's taken a long time, but it will make a difference," Cameron said.

Addendum

On May 12, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky said that fighting is currently ongoing in Kharkiv region in the border areas along the state border with Russia. The defense forces are doing everything they can to hold the line.

For more than two days, more than 4,000 residents have been evacuated from the territories in Kharkiv region where the enemy has intensified hostilities .