Britain announces the largest military aid package to Ukraine worth 500 million pounds

The United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with the largest military aid package worth 500 million pounds, as well as ammunition, missiles and armored vehicles. This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

The UK is providing the largest ever military aid package to Ukraine. In addition to £500 million in military funding, the UK is providing vital equipment - the statement said.

It is noted that the UK will provide another 4 million rounds of ammunition, more than 1,600 missiles and 400 vehicles, including 160 Husky vehicles.

