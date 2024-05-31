It seems that Russians are just smiling at this situation: Zelensky on the ban on hitting the territory of the Russian Federation

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that it is absolutely illogical to have Western weapons, to see terrorists killing Ukrainians from Russia, but not to be able to hit targets in the Russian Federation. It seems to him that the Russians are just smiling at this situation. Zelensky said this in an interview with the Guardian, reports UNN.

Details

The Guardian writes that Zelensky made it clear in an interview that he needs to be able to use "powerful" long – range weapons that could hit targets inside Russian territory-a red line that the White House refused to remove.

According to Zelensky, the United States should "believe in us more.

Zelensky noted that without this green light, other allies, such as the United Kingdom, may also not allow Ukraine to use its long-range weapons.

"Trust us, we must respond. They (the Russians – Ed.) understand nothing but force. We are not the first and not the last target," Zelensky said.

I believe that it is absolutely illogical to have (Western – Ed.) weapons, to see murderers, terrorists who are killing us from Russia. I think sometimes they just smile at this situation. It's like hunting, hunting people. They understand that we can see them, but we can't reach them with our weapons, Zelensky said.

Zelensky suggested that Downing Street is actually waiting for the Americans.

"We have raised this issue twice. We have not received confirmation from him (British Foreign Secretary David Cameron – Ed.), " Zelensky said.

According to him, the final decision of the UK and other partners depends on the "consensus", and Washington's position is decisive.

You know how it works," Zelensky said.

Zelensky noted that Western countries that are at peace have "other priorities" and, of course, do not share the sense of existential relevance of Ukraine. This meant that" dialogue " rather than action could be frustrating.

For us, time is our life. If you don't go down in a minute (to the bomb shelter – ed.), you may be dead. Therefore, the attitude to time is completely different, Zelensky said.

Addition

On May 30 , POLITICO reportedthat the Biden administration secretly gave permission to Ukraine to use weapons provided by the United States for strikes inside the Russian Federation, but exclusively in the Kharkiv region.

President Volodymyr Zelensky's office, following reports that the Joe Biden administration is easing a long-standing policy prohibiting Ukraine from using American weapons against targets in Russia, welcomed such a move by the United States.

Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh saidthat there are no changes in US policy regarding the use of American weapons that will be sent to Ukraine. The American assistance provided should be used on the territory of Ukraine.