It seems that Russians are just smiling at this situation: Zelensky on the ban on hitting the territory of the Russian Federation

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 79420 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140563 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145606 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240302 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172100 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163809 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148030 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220089 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112958 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206586 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111066 views
March 1, 09:59 AM • 39702 views
March 1, 10:44 AM • 58361 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 106932 views
March 1, 12:32 PM • 58908 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240302 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220089 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206586 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 232644 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 219760 views
05:32 PM • 12696 views
04:47 PM • 19816 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 106932 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 111066 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 158622 views
It seems that Russians are just smiling at this situation: Zelensky on the ban on hitting the territory of the Russian Federation

It seems that Russians are just smiling at this situation: Zelensky on the ban on hitting the territory of the Russian Federation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20627 views

Zelensky criticized the ban on the use of Western weapons to hit targets in Russia, saying it was illogical to see Russian terrorists killing Ukrainians but unable to respond, and accused the Russians of simply smiling at the situation.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that it is absolutely illogical to have Western weapons, to see terrorists killing Ukrainians from Russia, but not to be able to hit targets in the Russian Federation. It seems to him that the Russians are just smiling at this situation. Zelensky said this in an interview with the Guardian, reports UNN.

Details

The Guardian writes that Zelensky made it clear in an interview that he needs to be able to use "powerful" long – range weapons that could hit targets inside Russian territory-a red line that the White House refused to remove.

According to Zelensky, the United States should "believe in us more.

Zelensky noted that without this green light, other allies, such as the United Kingdom, may also not allow Ukraine to use its long-range weapons.

"Trust us, we must respond. They (the Russians – Ed.) understand nothing but force. We are not the first and not the last target," Zelensky said.

I believe that it is absolutely illogical to have (Western – Ed.) weapons, to see murderers, terrorists who are killing us from Russia. I think sometimes they just smile at this situation. It's like hunting, hunting people. They understand that we can see them, but we can't reach them with our weapons,

Zelensky said.

Zelensky suggested that Downing Street is actually waiting for the Americans.

"We have raised this issue twice. We have not received confirmation from him (British Foreign Secretary David Cameron – Ed.), " Zelensky said.

According to him, the final decision of the UK and other partners depends on the "consensus", and Washington's position is decisive.

You know how it works," Zelensky said.

Zelensky noted that Western countries that are at peace have "other priorities" and, of course, do not share the sense of existential relevance of Ukraine. This meant that" dialogue " rather than action could be frustrating.

For us, time is our life. If you don't go down in a minute (to the bomb shelter – ed.), you may be dead. Therefore, the attitude to time is completely different,

Zelensky said.

Addition

On May 30 , POLITICO reportedthat the Biden administration secretly gave permission to Ukraine to use weapons provided by the United States for strikes inside the Russian Federation, but exclusively in the Kharkiv region.

President Volodymyr Zelensky's office, following reports that the Joe Biden administration is easing a long-standing policy prohibiting Ukraine from using American weapons against targets in Russia, welcomed such a move by the United States.

Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh saidthat there are no changes in US policy regarding the use of American weapons that will be sent to Ukraine. The American assistance provided should be used on the territory of Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
hardianThe Guardian
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
white-houseWhite House
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
devid-kemeronDavid Cameron
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising