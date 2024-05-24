Children's safety, restoration of energy infrastructure: Kiper shares details of meeting with UNICEF representatives

The head of Odesa regional state administration Oleh Kiper met with the head of the UNICEF office in Ukraine Munir Mamedzadze, UNN reports.

"The safety of children, restoration of energy infrastructure, and solving the problem of drinking water supply in the south of Odesa region were discussed with UNICEF representatives in Ukraine, headed by Munir Mamedzadze, the head of the office. For us, the issue of children's safety and education is one of the most important priorities, so we paid special attention to helping to build and reconstruct shelters in educational institutions. We also asked for assistance in expanding the fleet of school buses to make it easier for children from remote villages in our region to get to school. We also asked for assistance in installing water treatment systems and drilling wells in Odesa region," Kiper comments.

The head of the regional state administration thanked for the comprehensive support provided by UNICEF to Odesa region in the areas of education, healthcare and protection of children's rights.

Odesa region has become the epicenter of international meetings. Last year, more than 100 delegations visited the region. For example, in December, Spyridon Lambridis, Special Envoy of the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Ukraine, and Dimitrios Dokhtis, Consul General of the Hellenic Republic in Odesa, visited Odesa region. They both condemned the Russian attacks and expressed the readiness of the Greek side to contribute to the postwar reconstruction of Odesa region.

In the same month, Kiper met with Swedish officials to discuss Russia's ongoing attacks and to seek further support for regional security. As a result of the meeting, Odesa expects Swedish assistance in strengthening regional security. In November, the newly appointed British Foreign Secretary David Cameron visited Odesa .

During the visit, Cameron examined the consequences of Russian terrorism targeting Ukrainian grain, port civilian infrastructure and architectural monuments in Odesa.