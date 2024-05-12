DIU's appeal to Russians in the Kharkiv sector: join the side of Ukraine or surrender

Given the enemy's significant losses in the Kharkiv sector, which will only increase, surrender or defection to Ukraine is a reasonable alternative. This was stated by the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Andriy Yusov, addressing the Russian military, in particular the Moscow and Leningrad military districts, who are stationed in Kharkiv region. He said this during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

"The enemy is definitely suffering heavy losses now... Given the enemy's losses in manpower and equipment, I would like to make a special appeal to the Russian occupiers and military personnel, in particular the Moscow and Leningrad military districts. They are the ones who are currently on the Kharkiv direction. As for the possibility of surrender, such cases are already actively taking place. We have information from fighters of the RDC, the Russian Freedom Legion, and the Siberian Battalion. They also made appeals today to the Russian occupiers to either join the Ukrainian Security and Defense Forces or surrender. Ukraine guarantees compliance with the international Geneva Conventions and humanitarian law," Yusov said.

According to him, there are already such servicemen and more information about them will be available soon.

"Given the enemy's losses in this area, which are significant and will only increase, surrender or defection to the side of Ukraine is a reasonable alternative, so we are addressing this information to those Russian occupiers who have retained the instinct for self-preservation and critical thinking," Yusov said.

Addendum

On May 12, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky reported that battles are currently taking place in Kharkiv region in the border areas along the state border with Russia. The defense forces are doing everything they can to hold the line.

Yusov said that the intensification of Russian military operations in the Kharkiv region began according to a schedule that the GUR was aware of.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron , commenting on the Russian successes in the Kharkiv region, said that this is an extremely dangerous moment.