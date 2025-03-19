Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense with the Prime Minister of Finland
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Petteri Orpo, where they discussed defense support for Ukraine, including strengthening air defense, artillery, and investments in weapons production.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense, the supply of artillery systems and shells, investments in Ukrainian arms production, reports UNN.
Defense and economic support for Ukraine are among the main topics of our meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo. We discussed efforts to bring about a just and lasting peace, as well as what is needed to protect Ukraine. In particular, strengthening air defense, supplying artillery systems and shells, and investing in our arms production
He also said that they discussed the importance of involving as many countries and international organizations as possible in the civil defense shelter coalition and Finland's participation in the reconstruction of Ukraine.
I thank Finland for all the support of Ukraine and especially for the 28th defense aid package
Addition
Zelenskyy today, during a meeting with the Speaker of the Finnish Parliament Jussi Halla-aho, leaders of political groups and heads of parliamentary committees, he spoke about the steps for a just end to the war.
Finnish President Alexander Stubb is convinced that Europe must form its own team for negotiations on ending Russia's war against Ukraine. At a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Finnish leader suggested that this team should be represented by Great Britain, France, Germany and Italy.