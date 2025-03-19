Britain did not agree to Putin's demand to stop aid to Ukraine during the ceasefire - Bloomberg
The British government has rejected Putin's demand to suspend arms supplies to Ukraine during the ceasefire. London assured that it will continue military support for Kyiv under any circumstances.
The UK government has rejected Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's demand for Ukraine's allies to suspend arms supplies to Kyiv during any ceasefire, UNN reports, citing Bloomberg.
"We will always continue to support Ukraine militarily. This applies to "all scenarios," Dave Pares, a spokesman for Prime Minister Keir Starmer, told reporters when asked whether London could agree to Russia's demands to stop supplying military aid.
The Kremlin's report on the conversation between Putin and US President Donald Trump on March 18 stated that Russia had made a demand for a lasting ceasefire - the suspension of supplies of foreign weapons and intelligence support to Ukraine.
Recall
US President Donald Trump said that the conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was "very productive." According to him, "many elements of a peace agreement were discussed, including the fact that thousands of soldiers are dying, and both President Putin and President Zelensky would like it to end".
But the truce did not happen. In particular, the agreement to cease attacks on the energy infrastructure, Russia began with aggressive shelling of energy facilities in Ukraine.