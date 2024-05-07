Repair and construction of shelters, restoration of damaged housing: Kiper gives details of meeting with UN coordinator

The head of Odesa regional state administration Oleh Kiper met with Denise Brown, the UN humanitarian coordinator in Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

During the meeting, the parties discussed the need to repair and build shelters in educational and healthcare facilities, continue funding light and medium repairs for damaged housing for vulnerable populations, and provide cash assistance and emergency repair kits to residents whose homes were destroyed by Russian attacks.

"We also discussed the current humanitarian and security situation after the intensification of hostile shelling of our region. In particular, we emphasized the importance of continuing to support social welfare institutions, in particular the Regional Center for Social and Psychological Assistance.

Thank you to Ms. Brown and the other delegates for their support and special attention to our region," Kiper writes.

Odesa region has become the epicenter of international meetings. Last year, more than 100 delegations visited the region.

For example, in December, Spyridon Lambridis, Special Envoy of the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Ukraine, and Dimitrios Dokhtis, Consul General of the Hellenic Republic in Odesa, visited Odesa region. They both condemned the Russian attacks and declared the readiness of the Greek side to contribute to the reconstruction of Odesa region in the postwar period.

That same month, Kiper met with Swedish officials to discuss Russia's ongoing attacks and to seek further support for regional security. As a result of the meeting, Odesa region expects the Swedish side to help strengthen the security of the region.

In November, newly appointed British Foreign Secretary David Cameron visited Odesa. During his visit, Cameron familiarized himself with the consequences of Russian terrorism targeting Ukrainian grain, port civilian infrastructure and architectural monuments in Odesa.