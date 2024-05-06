Russia threatens the UK with strikes on its military facilities: details

Russia has resorted to threats against the UK and hinted at possible strikes on British military facilities due to the statement of British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, UNN reports with reference to the Russian media.

Kyiv's response to Russia's attacks with British weapons may be to strike at military facilities in the UK and outside Ukraine - The Russian media quoted a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

According to Russian media outlets, Moscow views the British Foreign Secretary's statements as "evidence of escalation and confirmation of increased involvement in hostilities on the side of Kyiv.

Lavrov's office also said that Russia called on Britain to think about the catastrophic consequences of London's hostile steps and to immediately refute Cameron's statements.

The ambassadors of France and the United Kingdom were summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

According to the Russian media, the British ambassador was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry because of Cameron's remarks about Ukraine's right to strike at Russian territory using British weapons.

Later, it became known that the British ambassador to the Russian Foreign Ministry protested Cameron's words about Ukraine's right to attack Russia.

Cameron visited Ukraine last week. During the visit, he said that Ukraine has the right to use weapons provided by London to strike targets in Russia.