Because of Paris's "bellicose statements": Russian Foreign Ministry explains why the French ambassador was summoned

The French ambassador was summoned due to bellicose statements by Paris and information about the country's growing involvement in the conflict over Ukraine. Moscow told the ambassador that Paris' destructive and provocative line was leading to further escalation of the conflict - Russian media write.

Recall

The Russian Federation resorted to threats against the United Kingdom and hinted at possible strikes on British military targets following a statement by British Foreign Secretary David Cameron.