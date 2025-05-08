The King of Great Britain and the Prince of Wales laid a wreath at a thanksgiving ceremony at Westminster Abbey

The Royal couple of Great Britain attended a service on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Victory Day in Westminster Abbey. King Charles laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, followed by the Prince of Wales.

UNN with reference to SkyNews

The royal couple was among 2,000 people, including 78 veterans, who also attended the ceremony in London.

Other participants included the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer and some of his predecessors, including David Cameron and Boris Johnson.

The King laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier with the inscription "We will never forget", followed by the Prince of Wales.

Next to them, 99-year-old veteran Ken Hay, who served in the infantry regiment, watched the ceremony from a wheelchair.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine joined the march in Great Britain on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe. NATO soldiers took part in the parade, and the royal family watched the event.

Thousands of people lined the streets of London, where four-day nationwide celebrations of the 80th anniversary of Sir Winston Churchill's announcement of victory on the continent began.