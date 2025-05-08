The King of Great Britain and the Prince of Wales laid a wreath at a thanksgiving ceremony at Westminster Abbey

$41.440.02
Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 17932 views

01:00 PM • 32285 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
12:19 PM • 37219 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

12:11 PM • 41642 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

11:49 AM • 66554 views

11:18 AM • 64303 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

10:52 AM • 67418 views

Exclusive
May 8, 08:51 AM • 39691 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

May 8, 07:53 AM • 53546 views

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Exclusive
May 8, 07:22 AM • 47466 views

Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices

Will not extract any minerals: the Ministry of Economy explained how the investment fund will work under the agreement with the USA

May 8, 07:10 AM • 66242 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

May 8, 07:43 AM • 123350 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 71181 views

Voting for the new Pope continues in the Vatican: details

May 8, 09:23 AM • 36325 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

09:29 AM • 51969 views
5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

01:49 PM • 19118 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

12:41 PM • 28965 views

11:49 AM • 66535 views

10:52 AM • 67409 views

May 8, 07:43 AM • 123780 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Andrii Sybiha

Vasyl Malyuk

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

Belarus

Vatican City

Kyiv

09:29 AM • 52301 views

May 8, 08:37 AM • 71533 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 59321 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 89720 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 138583 views
The Washington Post

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Shahed-136

YouTube

Spotify

The King of Great Britain and the Prince of Wales laid a wreath at a thanksgiving ceremony at Westminster Abbey

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2058 views

The King of Great Britain and the Prince of Wales laid wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior in Westminster Abbey. Veterans, politicians and members of the royal family attended the ceremony.

The King of Great Britain and the Prince of Wales laid a wreath at a thanksgiving ceremony at Westminster Abbey

The Royal couple of Great Britain attended a service on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Victory Day in Westminster Abbey. King Charles laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, followed by the Prince of Wales.

This is reported by UNN with reference to SkyNews.

Details

The royal couple was among 2,000 people, including 78 veterans, who also attended the ceremony in London.

Other participants included the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer and some of his predecessors, including David Cameron and Boris Johnson.

The King laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier with the inscription "We will never forget", followed by the Prince of Wales.

Next to them, 99-year-old veteran Ken Hay, who served in the infantry regiment, watched the ceremony from a wheelchair.

Let us remind you

The Armed Forces of Ukraine joined the march in Great Britain on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe. NATO soldiers took part in the parade, and the royal family watched the event.

Thousands of people lined the streets of London, where four-day nationwide celebrations of the 80th anniversary of Sir Winston Churchill's announcement of victory on the continent began.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Keir Starmer
NATO
William, Prince of Wales
David Cameron
Charles III
United Kingdom
Boris Johnson
London
