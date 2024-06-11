Cameron: "we have the right to end our dependence on Russian oil"

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron has called for the abandonment of Russian oil in response to Russian missile strikes on Ukraine's energy system. Cameron stated this during a speech at the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024, the correspondent of UNN reports .

"We know what Russia wants to do. Russia wants to destroy the energy sector, they want to take coking coal, which is very important for Ukrainian metallurgy, they want to destroy gas storage facilities in Ukraine. They do it purposefully. They will destroy more important elements in Ukraine. We have the right to end our dependence on Russian oil. We are doing a lot, everyone needs to do even more and use Russia's frozen assets," Cameron said.

He noted that Putin does not want the world to be freed from oil dependence.

"The G7 will decide this week that we at least agree to use interest on frozen assets to raise a huge loan for Ukraine," Cameron added.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski saidthat Russia has been trying to colonize Ukraine and keep it in its sphere of influence for 300 years. An attack on the European Union is absolutely likely, and the danger is greater than some people think.