Trump supports the deployment of troops in Ukraine. The main thing is to have peace or a truce

Trump supports the deployment of troops in Ukraine. The main thing is to have peace or a truce

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32742 views

Trump said that he supports the deployment of a European military contingent in Ukraine, subject to a peace agreement. Britain, Sweden, and other countries are ready to consider participation in the peacekeeping force, but France has refused.

US President Donald Trump has said that he is not against the deployment of a European contingent in Ukraine. The main thing is to have peace or a truce. He told journalists about this, reports UNN.

Details

Asked whether the US is considering withdrawing all US troops from Europe as part of a potential peace deal with Putin, Trump replied: “That question has not been raised at all.

Trump also commented on the idea of deploying a military contingent in Ukraine.

If they want to, I support it. I think it will be fine. I know that France has mentioned it, as well as the UK and other countries. If we have a peace agreement and the military is there, and Europe sees that it's necessary, fine, let it be. We will not deploy our military there, but let their military be there. I do not mind. The main thing is to have peace or a truce

- Trump said.

AddendumAddendum

Zelenskyy said that there is a very strong progress on the issue of the military contingent. The first platform for the future creation of such a force could be the armed forces of Europe.

Zelenskyy said there is progress on the issue of the military contingent17.02.25, 16:36 • 27835 views

British Prime Minister Cameron has stated his readiness and willingness to deploy British troops to Ukraine. This could happen to ensure the implementation of any peace agreement.

Britain is ready to deploy troops to Ukraine to ensure security17.02.25, 03:02 • 48279 views

Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson has stated his readiness to consider participation in a post-war peacekeeping force in Ukraine. The decision will depend on progress in peace talks and a clear mandate for such a force.

Today, February 18, French President Emmanuel Macron said that France is not preparing to send ground troops to the front in Ukraine.

France will not send ground troops to Ukraine to participate in the war - Macron18.02.25, 22:15 • 63507 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

News of the World
donald-trumpDonald Trump
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
devid-kemeronDavid Cameron
franceFrance
swedenSweden
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
Ukraine

