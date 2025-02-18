France will not send ground troops to Ukraine to participate in the war - Macron

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 35736 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 59871 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 102379 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 64784 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 114932 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100513 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112758 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116653 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 151793 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115146 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 63016 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 108489 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 76767 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 41477 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 68540 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 102379 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 114932 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 151793 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 142569 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 174976 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 30575 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 68389 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133691 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135569 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163920 views
France will not send ground troops to Ukraine to participate in the war - Macron

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 63507 views

The French president has said that the country is not preparing to send ground troops to Ukraine. However, it is possible to send experts and peacekeepers outside the conflict zone.

France is not preparing to send ground troops to the front in Ukraine. The French President said this in an interview with the newspaper Liberation, reports UNN.

Details

A day after an emergency European meeting organized in Paris to defend Ukraine, Emmanuel Macron assured Tuesday evening, February 18, that “France is not preparing to send in belligerent ground troops.” A few days before the third anniversary of the war in Ukraine, the president of the republic expressed his thoughts on the conflict in several regional dailies.

Dutch parliament adopts resolution on possible peacekeeping mission in Ukraine18.02.2025, 21:25 • 36789 views

Among the solutions to provide security guarantees to Kiev as part of a possible peace agreement with Moscow, the French president considers it possible to “send experts or even troops in a limited time frame, outside any conflict zone, to reassure Ukrainians and sign solidarity.

“That is what we are thinking about with the British,” the French president said, among other things, in an interview with Le Parisien.

He also mentioned the possibility of “a negotiated decision on a peacekeeping operation mandated by the United Nations that would take place along the front line.

France to hold second meeting on Ukraine: Canada among invitees18.02.2025, 19:15 • 136383 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPoliticsNews of the World
united-nationsUnited Nations
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
parisParis
franceFrance
ukraineUkraine

