France will not send ground troops to Ukraine to participate in the war - Macron

France is not preparing to send ground troops to the front in Ukraine. The French President said this in an interview with the newspaper Liberation, reports UNN.

Details

A day after an emergency European meeting organized in Paris to defend Ukraine, Emmanuel Macron assured Tuesday evening, February 18, that “France is not preparing to send in belligerent ground troops.” A few days before the third anniversary of the war in Ukraine, the president of the republic expressed his thoughts on the conflict in several regional dailies.

Dutch parliament adopts resolution on possible peacekeeping mission in Ukraine

Among the solutions to provide security guarantees to Kiev as part of a possible peace agreement with Moscow, the French president considers it possible to “send experts or even troops in a limited time frame, outside any conflict zone, to reassure Ukrainians and sign solidarity.

“That is what we are thinking about with the British,” the French president said, among other things, in an interview with Le Parisien.

He also mentioned the possibility of “a negotiated decision on a peacekeeping operation mandated by the United Nations that would take place along the front line.

France to hold second meeting on Ukraine: Canada among invitees