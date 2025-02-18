Dutch parliament adopts resolution on possible peacekeeping mission in Ukraine

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 29649 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 51112 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 98554 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 56826 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 112779 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100060 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112413 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116633 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 150464 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115135 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 55978 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 107185 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 68163 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 31042 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 56123 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 98554 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 112779 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 150464 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 141307 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 173757 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 24671 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 56123 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133230 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135114 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163512 views
Actual
Dutch parliament adopts resolution on possible peacekeeping mission in Ukraine

Dutch parliament adopts resolution on possible peacekeeping mission in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36789 views

The Dutch parliament has adopted a resolution on possible participation in a post-war peacekeeping force in Ukraine. The UK and Sweden are also considering sending their troops after a peace agreement is reached.

The Dutch Parliament adopted a resolution on a possible peacekeeping mission in Ukraine in the case of achieving a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. This UNN reports with reference to NOS.

The Dutch House of Representatives wants the Cabinet to take a “constructive position” on participation in a “post-war peacekeeping force” in Ukraine.

This afternoon, a majority of parliamentarians voted in favor of the proposal on this issue from Democrats 66 and the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy to the Dutch Cabinet.

Zelensky on military contingent: the question is which countries are ready for it18.02.2025, 16:48 • 22140 views

The House sees an active role for the Netherlands in ensuring stability if a ceasefire is reached between Ukraine and russia. The resolution states that this does not necessarily have to happen under the NATO flag. The U.S. defense secretary has already said he sees no role for the U.S. or NATO in such a force.

Prime Minister Schoof said last weekend that the cabinet would “favorably consider” requests to participate in such a mission, but the leader of the far-right PVV (Freedom Party), Gerg Wilders, surprised his coalition partners yesterday by saying he would not support sending Dutch troops. The largest party in the House of Representatives voted today against the D66 and VVD proposal.

Supplement

Zelensky statedthat there is very strong progress on the issue of a military contingent. The first platform for the future creation of such a force could be the armed forces of Europe.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has stated that he is ready and willing to station British troops in Ukraine. This could happen to enforce any peace agreement.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has said that he is willing to consider participation in a post-war peacekeeping force in Ukraine. The decision will depend on progress in peace talks and a clear mandate for such a force.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
keir-starmerKeir Starmer
natoNATO
swedenSweden
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
netherlandsNetherlands
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising