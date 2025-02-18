Dutch parliament adopts resolution on possible peacekeeping mission in Ukraine

The Dutch Parliament adopted a resolution on a possible peacekeeping mission in Ukraine in the case of achieving a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. This UNN reports with reference to NOS.

The Dutch House of Representatives wants the Cabinet to take a “constructive position” on participation in a “post-war peacekeeping force” in Ukraine.

This afternoon, a majority of parliamentarians voted in favor of the proposal on this issue from Democrats 66 and the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy to the Dutch Cabinet.

Zelensky on military contingent: the question is which countries are ready for it

The House sees an active role for the Netherlands in ensuring stability if a ceasefire is reached between Ukraine and russia. The resolution states that this does not necessarily have to happen under the NATO flag. The U.S. defense secretary has already said he sees no role for the U.S. or NATO in such a force.

Prime Minister Schoof said last weekend that the cabinet would “favorably consider” requests to participate in such a mission, but the leader of the far-right PVV (Freedom Party), Gerg Wilders, surprised his coalition partners yesterday by saying he would not support sending Dutch troops. The largest party in the House of Representatives voted today against the D66 and VVD proposal.

Zelensky statedthat there is very strong progress on the issue of a military contingent. The first platform for the future creation of such a force could be the armed forces of Europe.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has stated that he is ready and willing to station British troops in Ukraine. This could happen to enforce any peace agreement.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has said that he is willing to consider participation in a post-war peacekeeping force in Ukraine. The decision will depend on progress in peace talks and a clear mandate for such a force.