Zelensky on military contingent: the question is which countries are ready for it

Commenting on the idea of a military contingent, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the question is which countries are ready for it. He said this during a visit to Turkey to journalists, an UNN correspondent reports.

President Macron informed me that he wants to have a series of meetings and at the end of these meetings he will come to me with certain proposals. Of course, we are talking about a part of security guarantees. The part that European leaders can give to Ukraine. First of all, it is finance, support for our budget, money and weapons to support our army, a positive or negative decision to deploy a contingent in Ukraine, their contingent. But we see a positive solution there, the question is which countries are ready for it - Zelensky said in Ankara.

The President noted that at the end of all these meetings, Macron will tell him how they see it.

Addendum

On Monday, February 17, an informal meeting of the heads of government of eight European countries on Ukraine took place in Paris. The meeting was attended by EU and NATO leaders, including Macron, Scholz, and other high-ranking officials.

Subsequently, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the situation in Europe and security guarantees for Ukraine with French leader Emmanuel Macron.