Zelenskyy said there is progress on the issue of the military contingent

There is a very strong progress in the issue of military contingent. The first platform for the future creation of such a force may be the armed forces of Europe. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a videoconference during his official visit to the UAE, UNN reports.

I believe that we have made great progress on the issue of the contingent. I believe that there are countries that are skeptical and they can remain, but I see that the issue of the contingent, the issue of the European army in general, can have the first step. The first step is when there is a Ukrainian army and European armed forces on the territory of Ukraine - Zelensky said.

The President believes that this is the first platform for the future creation of such a force - the European Armed Forces.

Such an army, which is in the sky, on water, on land, with drones, artificial intelligence, etc., will be able to retaliate in the event of an offensive, an unprovoked war by Russia. I believe that today we have a live platform, not paper agreements, not talks about who is interfering with what, which alliance is interfering with which. Not talk about what is short-sighted, but a concrete example. Here is Ukraine, here are the Russians, we can create a platform of strong countries, only those who want to. This is very important. Not those we force, but those who want to - Zelensky said.

He emphasized that Ukraine wants security guarantees not on paper, but on the ground, on the water, in the sky.

Air defense, airplanes, ships. I'm talking about this absolutely seriously. The fact that Emanuel came up with the initiative, and I started developing it with him, and the fact that I talked to the Nordics and they supported this initiative, and then the British spoke out, I think that this is a good start - the President noted.

Addendum

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his readiness and willingness to deploy British troops to Ukraine. This could happen to ensure the implementation of any peace agreement.

Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson stated that he is ready to consider participation in a post-war peacekeeping force in Ukraine. The decision will depend on progress in peace talks and a clear mandate for such a force.