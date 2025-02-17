ukenru
09:54 AM • 43158 views

09:29 AM • 68396 views

09:20 AM • 104498 views

08:41 AM • 71869 views

06:23 AM • 116487 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 100877 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113024 views

February 27, 01:35 PM • 116694 views

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152713 views

February 27, 11:16 AM • 115167 views

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109491 views
February 28, 05:35 AM • 83285 views
February 28, 05:48 AM • 49936 views
09:03 AM • 77364 views
09:59 AM • 35526 views
09:20 AM • 104498 views
06:23 AM • 116487 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152713 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 143421 views
February 27, 09:18 AM • 175797 views
09:59 AM • 35526 views
09:03 AM • 77364 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 134039 views
February 26, 03:18 PM • 135934 views
February 26, 08:37 AM • 164218 views
Zelenskyy said there is progress on the issue of the military contingent

Zelenskyy said there is progress on the issue of the military contingent

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27836 views

The President announced significant progress in the formation of a European military contingent in Ukraine. The United Kingdom and Sweden have already expressed their readiness to join the future military presence.

There is a very strong progress in the issue of military contingent. The first platform for the future creation of such a force may be the armed forces of Europe. This was stated by President Volodymyr  Zelenskyy during a videoconference during his official visit to the UAE, UNN reports.

I believe that we have made great progress on the issue of the contingent. I believe that there are countries that are skeptical and they can remain, but I see that the issue of the contingent, the issue of the European army in general, can have the first step. The first step is when there is a Ukrainian army and European armed forces on the territory of Ukraine 

- Zelensky said.

The President believes that this is the first platform for the future creation of such a force - the European Armed Forces.

“The time has come": Zelensky calls for creation of European armed forces15.02.25, 12:56 • 23231 view

Such an army, which is in the sky, on water, on land, with drones, artificial intelligence, etc., will be able to retaliate in the event of an offensive, an unprovoked war by Russia. I believe that today we have a live platform, not paper agreements, not talks about who is interfering with what, which alliance is interfering with which. Not talk about what is short-sighted, but a concrete example. Here is Ukraine, here are the Russians, we can create a platform of strong countries, only those who want to. This is very important. Not those we force, but  those who want to 

- Zelensky said.

He emphasized that Ukraine wants security guarantees not on paper, but on the ground, on the water, in the sky.

Air defense, airplanes, ships. I'm talking about this absolutely seriously. The fact that Emanuel came up with the initiative, and I started developing it with him, and the fact that I talked to the Nordics and they supported this initiative, and then the British spoke out, I think that this is a good start

- the President noted.

The issue of the military contingent is being discussed in France: Macron will tell Zelensky the details in a few days17.02.25, 15:52 • 24578 views

Addendum

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his readiness and willingness to deploy British troops to Ukraine. This could happen to ensure the implementation of any peace agreement.

Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson stated that he is ready to consider participation in a post-war peacekeeping force in Ukraine. The decision will depend on progress in peace talks and a clear mandate for such a force.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
keir-starmerKeir Starmer
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
franceFrance
swedenSweden
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

