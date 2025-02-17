ukenru
US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself
US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Trump plans to fire Elon Musk from his White House position - Politico

In the center of Kyiv, firefighters extinguished a fire in a public catering establishment

Manufacturers have not reduced drug prices, even though they no longer pay pharmacies for marketing - MP

This year's Easter basket will rise in price by 15-20% - expert

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself
At least 4 dead in the US: consequences of a catastrophic tornado that swept through part of the country

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine
The issue of the military contingent is being discussed in France: Macron will tell Zelensky the details in a few days

The issue of the military contingent is being discussed in France: Macron will tell Zelensky the details in a few days

The French president plans to discuss details of the military contingent with Zelenskyy. Ukraine emphasizes the importance of US participation and the Patriot air defense system in this matter.

The issue of the military contingent is being discussed in France today, and in the coming days, French leader Emmanuel Macron plans to tell the President of Ukraine the details of this. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a videoconference during his official visit to the UAE, UNN reports.

The issue of the contingent is being discussed in France today. I think that Emanuel, he told me that after they finish all this, I don't know if it's today or in the next few days, we will get in touch with him and he will tell me all the details 

- Zelensky said.

The President noted that there are many questions about the idea of a military contingent: the size of this contingent, what countries it will consist of, what and how they will be armed.

If it's a contingent, I think it's very important not to lose the United States in one form or another. We talked to our European partners, and I told them: Listen, a contingent does not necessarily mean that the military from all countries. No, it doesn't. For example, air defense, Patriot, which can only be provided by the United States, is not an offensive, but it is a defense. For us, these are security guarantees. So the question is in the systems, whether they are ready to give us those systems. 10, 20 systems that will definitely cover the sky. The military needs to talk about how many systems are needed to cover 100% of our territory. Just as we talk about the sea, about security there, it is important to hear the voice of the United States. I heard the Europeans, several countries are ready 

- Zelensky said.

US proposes to send peacekeepers from Brazil and China to Ukraine - media17.02.25, 14:39 • 26096 views

Zelensky noted that the issue is in the United States, which is why he wanted the document on rare earth metals to contain something about security guarantees.

We are not a country of raw materials. It seems to me that this point that we are not a country of raw materials should be clearly reflected in the document 

- the President added.

Europe quietly working on plan to send troops to Ukraine for post-war security - AP14.02.25, 17:19 • 38456 views

Addendum

Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson stated that he is ready to consider participation in a post-war peacekeeping force in Ukraine. The decision will depend on progress in peace talks and a clear mandate for such a force.

Elysee Palace officials said that a key goal of today's mini-summit in Paris is to reach agreement on what concrete actions European governments should and can take, including making progress on the difficult question of how to finance a significant increase in defense spending.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
MIM-104 Patriot
Brazil
Emmanuel Macron
France
Sweden
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
