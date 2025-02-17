The issue of the military contingent is being discussed in France: Macron will tell Zelensky the details in a few days

The issue of the military contingent is being discussed in France today, and in the coming days, French leader Emmanuel Macron plans to tell the President of Ukraine the details of this. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a videoconference during his official visit to the UAE, UNN reports.

The issue of the contingent is being discussed in France today. I think that Emanuel, he told me that after they finish all this, I don't know if it's today or in the next few days, we will get in touch with him and he will tell me all the details - Zelensky said.

The President noted that there are many questions about the idea of a military contingent: the size of this contingent, what countries it will consist of, what and how they will be armed.

If it's a contingent, I think it's very important not to lose the United States in one form or another. We talked to our European partners, and I told them: Listen, a contingent does not necessarily mean that the military from all countries. No, it doesn't. For example, air defense, Patriot, which can only be provided by the United States, is not an offensive, but it is a defense. For us, these are security guarantees. So the question is in the systems, whether they are ready to give us those systems. 10, 20 systems that will definitely cover the sky. The military needs to talk about how many systems are needed to cover 100% of our territory. Just as we talk about the sea, about security there, it is important to hear the voice of the United States. I heard the Europeans, several countries are ready - Zelensky said.

Zelensky noted that the issue is in the United States, which is why he wanted the document on rare earth metals to contain something about security guarantees.

We are not a country of raw materials. It seems to me that this point that we are not a country of raw materials should be clearly reflected in the document - the President added.

Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson stated that he is ready to consider participation in a post-war peacekeeping force in Ukraine. The decision will depend on progress in peace talks and a clear mandate for such a force.

Elysee Palace officials said that a key goal of today's mini-summit in Paris is to reach agreement on what concrete actions European governments should and can take, including making progress on the difficult question of how to finance a significant increase in defense spending.