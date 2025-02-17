US proposes to send peacekeepers from Brazil and China to Ukraine - media

Washington believes that if a peace agreement is signed, peacekeepers from non-European countries such as Brazil or China could be sent to Ukraine to ensure its implementation. This was reported by The Economist, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, US officials are proposing a peacekeeping mission that would include non-European countries, such as Brazil or China. These forces could be deployed along the future ceasefire line. It would serve as a buffer zone.

US Vice President J.D. Vance reportedly told European allies that a European contingent alone would be less effective in deterring Russia from further attacks.

A contingent of peacekeepers from Brazil or China could complement the troops from European countries, including France. Earlier, the French authorities proposed a European mission that would remain far behind the front lines. Thus, the military should provide support to Ukraine, but without necessarily being involved in possible future hostilities.

However, as we know, Russia is opposed to any deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine. Therefore, the administration of Donald Trump will have to force Vladimir Putin to make concessions, - the publication summarizes.

Recall

Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson stated that he is ready to consider participation in a post-war peacekeeping force in Ukraine. The decision will depend on progress in peace talks and a clear mandate for such a force.