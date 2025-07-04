Russian troops captured two settlements in Kharkiv Oblast

$41.810.01
49.130.28
ukenru
Kyiv under massive Russian attack: debris damaged houses in 5 districts of the capital, there are casualties (updated)
10:36 PM • 28854 views
Kyiv under massive Russian attack: debris damaged houses in 5 districts of the capital, there are casualties (updated)
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 76615 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
July 3, 01:42 PM • 67679 views
Zelenskyy on the document signed with the USA: we expect a large number of "Shaheds" to be shot down
Exclusive
July 3, 12:41 PM • 66761 views
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 81421 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 100807 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 65767 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM • 65556 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
July 3, 06:55 AM • 41561 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
July 3, 06:19 AM • 29915 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
1.7m/s
69%
751mm
Popular news
An explosion occurred in Odesa amid a ballistic missile threatJuly 3, 02:36 PM • 6074 views
Tomorrow or in the coming days: Zelenskyy confirmed conversation with TrumpJuly 3, 03:32 PM • 43510 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Poltava has increased to 59July 3, 05:29 PM • 4975 views
Drone attack on Kyiv: debris found near educational institution and residential buildings07:52 PM • 8097 views
Missile threat to all of Ukraine due to MiG-31K takeoff09:32 PM • 8513 views
Publications
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"July 3, 02:09 PM • 59961 views
A package with Santa and a pea can: how defendants in corruption cases hid bribesJuly 3, 01:33 PM • 65847 views
Liverpool confirms death of footballer Diogo Jota: how the football community reactedJuly 3, 01:08 PM • 62163 views
Mandate stronger than law: why Kuzminykh is still a deputy, despite crime and violationsJuly 3, 12:45 PM • 75126 views
Legalization of pornography: what do Kyiv residents think about the initiative - survey (video)July 3, 12:24 PM • 121287 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mette Frederiksen
Ursula von der Leyen
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Denmark
Copenhagen
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 89643 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 70883 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 76765 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 81973 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million eurosJuly 2, 07:53 AM • 135338 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
The Hill
The New York Times
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MiG-31

Russian troops captured two settlements in Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

DeepState analysts reported the occupation of Milove and Stroivka in Kharkiv Oblast. The enemy also advanced near Topoli, Fedorivka, and in Piddubne.

Russian troops captured two settlements in Kharkiv Oblast

Russian troops managed to occupy two settlements in the Kharkiv region. This is reported by analysts of the DeepState project, who published changes on the front line, UNN reports.

The map has been updated. The enemy occupied Milove, Stroivka, and also advanced near Topoli, Fedorivka, and in Piddubne.

- the message says.

It should be recalled that the head of the "LPR" Leonid Pasechnik stated the full occupation of the Luhansk region, but the Ukrainian side refutes this. Battles continue near Bilohorivka, Hrekivka, Nadiia, and Novoiehorivka, as well as in the Serebryansky forest.

Russians captured another village in the east - DeepState02.07.25, 00:22 • 1568 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Kharkiv Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9