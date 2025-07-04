Russian troops managed to occupy two settlements in the Kharkiv region. This is reported by analysts of the DeepState project, who published changes on the front line, UNN reports.

The map has been updated. The enemy occupied Milove, Stroivka, and also advanced near Topoli, Fedorivka, and in Piddubne. - the message says.

It should be recalled that the head of the "LPR" Leonid Pasechnik stated the full occupation of the Luhansk region, but the Ukrainian side refutes this. Battles continue near Bilohorivka, Hrekivka, Nadiia, and Novoiehorivka, as well as in the Serebryansky forest.

Russians captured another village in the east - DeepState