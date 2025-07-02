Russians captured another village in the east - DeepState

Russian occupiers have captured the village of Kopteve and advanced in the Donetsk region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel DeepState.

Details

According to project analysts, Russian troops occupied Kopteve - a village of the Shakhivka rural community in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region.

The enemy also made some progress in the area of several other settlements, particularly in Toretsk, near Komar.

The map has been updated. The enemy occupied Kopteve and also advanced in Toretsk, Novoserhiivka, near Dyliivka, Myrny, Razine, Vesele, and Komar. - DeepState's report states.

It will be recalled that Russian military forces are putting pressure on the front in Donetsk region, trying to break through to Dnipropetrovsk region. However, their attempts remain unsuccessful, and fighting continues near the administrative border.

