Difficult June in Sumy region: 2593 enemy strikes and 12 dead - Hryhorov

June turned out to be difficult and extremely dangerous for Sumy region due to intensified attacks by the Russian aggressor. In the first month of summer, the region recorded 2593 strikes with missiles, aerial bombs, drones, and artillery. The enemy claimed 12 lives, including two children. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

It is reported that as a result of enemy shelling:

78 people were injured, including 10 children;

almost 150 private houses and 34 multi-storey buildings were damaged;

significant damage was caused to three educational and one medical institution;

dozens of energy, gas supply, and other enterprise facilities were destroyed.

Today, also as a result of a Russian strike on a gas pipeline, more than 1,500 subscribers in 7 settlements of Sumy and Okhtyrka districts were left without gas. Restoration work will begin as soon as the security situation allows - said Hryhorov.

According to him, 2,208 people, including 288 children, were evacuated from the region in June. Of these, 84 people needed resettlement – they were accommodated in the region's communities, in municipal premises, and transit centers. In addition, 160 people left the region.

I thank the residents of the region, rescuers, and volunteers for their resilience and cohesion. I thank the Armed Forces of Ukraine, all components of the defense forces, in particular the volunteer territorial formations, who not only perform combat missions but also participate in strengthening the defense capability of Sumy region - he emphasized.

