Difficult June in Sumy region: 2593 enemy strikes and 12 dead - Hryhorov

$41.780.14
48.990.20
ukenru
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
03:40 PM • 20524 views
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
Exclusive
01:57 PM • 55254 views
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Exclusive
July 1, 12:51 PM • 52120 views
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 117477 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
July 1, 10:00 AM • 68064 views
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
Exclusive
July 1, 08:13 AM • 64637 views
Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
July 1, 06:15 AM • 164582 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
July 1, 05:50 AM • 129719 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM • 60200 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 116194 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+19°
3m/s
52%
749mm
Popular news
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concertJuly 1, 10:47 AM • 79938 views
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh HartnettJuly 1, 11:17 AM • 75414 views
ARMA risks handing over Gulliver Mall to Adamovsky's "Russian hands"02:20 PM • 72540 views
How will the subsistence minimum, minimum wage, and exchange rate change: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declaration03:10 PM • 54383 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reacts03:27 PM • 42270 views
Publications
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reacts03:27 PM • 42294 views
How will the subsistence minimum, minimum wage, and exchange rate change: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declaration03:10 PM • 54409 views
ARMA risks handing over Gulliver Mall to Adamovsky's "Russian hands"02:20 PM • 72562 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 117454 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stationsJuly 1, 06:15 AM • 164570 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Mette Frederiksen
Petro Poroshenko
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Azerbaijan
Iran
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13K03:11 PM • 12953 views
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh HartnettJuly 1, 11:17 AM • 75432 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concertJuly 1, 10:47 AM • 79955 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cuttingJuly 1, 07:10 AM • 104017 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster storyJune 30, 11:05 AM • 131862 views
Actual
Sukhoi Su-27
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Kh-101
9K720 Iskander
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Difficult June in Sumy region: 2593 enemy strikes and 12 dead - Hryhorov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 318 views

The Sumy region experienced an extremely dangerous June with 2593 enemy strikes, which claimed 12 lives, including two children. Almost 150 private houses, 34 multi-story buildings, educational and medical facilities were damaged, and energy infrastructure was destroyed.

Difficult June in Sumy region: 2593 enemy strikes and 12 dead - Hryhorov

June turned out to be difficult and extremely dangerous for Sumy region due to intensified attacks by the Russian aggressor. In the first month of summer, the region recorded 2593 strikes with missiles, aerial bombs, drones, and artillery. The enemy claimed 12 lives, including two children. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

It is reported that as a result of enemy shelling:

  • 78 people were injured, including 10 children;
    • almost 150 private houses and 34 multi-storey buildings were damaged;
      • significant damage was caused to three educational and one medical institution;
        • dozens of energy, gas supply, and other enterprise facilities were destroyed.

          Today, also as a result of a Russian strike on a gas pipeline, more than 1,500 subscribers in 7 settlements of Sumy and Okhtyrka districts were left without gas. Restoration work will begin as soon as the security situation allows

          - said Hryhorov.

          According to him, 2,208 people, including 288 children, were evacuated from the region in June. Of these, 84 people needed resettlement – they were accommodated in the region's communities, in municipal premises, and transit centers. In addition, 160 people left the region.

          I thank the residents of the region, rescuers, and volunteers for their resilience and cohesion. I thank the Armed Forces of Ukraine, all components of the defense forces, in particular the volunteer territorial formations, who not only perform combat missions but also participate in strengthening the defense capability of Sumy region

          - he emphasized.

          Shelling of Sumy region on June 30: two women injured, there is destruction30.06.25, 16:53 • 1151 view

          Liliia Naboka

          Liliia Naboka

          SocietyWar
          Sumy Oblast
          Armed Forces of Ukraine
          Tesla
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          S&P 500
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Brent Oil
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gold
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gas TTF
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9