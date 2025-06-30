Shelling of Sumy region on June 30: two women injured, there is destruction

Russian occupiers shelled Sumy region in the first half of the day on June 30, with casualties reported. This was announced by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy OVA, on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

The settlements of Seredyno-Buda community came under attack. According to preliminary data, two women were injured.

One of them, aged 70, sustained shrapnel wounds and was sent to the hospital. The other refused hospitalization: both received primary medical assistance.

As a result of the Russian attacks, several private houses, an educational institution building, and a car were damaged, Hryhorov stated.

Recall

Earlier, UNN, citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that the Defense Forces of Ukraine stopped the advance of Russian troops in the North-Slobozhansky direction and pushed the enemy back from Sumy.

UNN also reported that Russian occupiers do not have enough resources to create a buffer zone along the border with Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions.