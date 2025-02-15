“The time has come": Zelensky calls for creation of European armed forces

It is time to create the European armed forces. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the Munich Conference, UNN reports.

Details

"I really believe that the time has come. The European armed forces must be created.

It is no more difficult than standing firm against Russian attacks, as we have already done. But this is not just about increasing defense spending as a percentage of GDP. Of course, we need money, yes, but money alone cannot stop the enemy's advance. People and weapons are not free, but again, it's not just about budgets, it's about people," the President said.

Zelenskyy also emphasized that without the Ukrainian army, the European army would not be enough to stop Russia.

"Only our army in Europe has real modern warfare experience," the President said.

"Europe just needs to get together and start acting in a way that no one can say no to Europe. Telling it what to do or treating it like it's on the sidelines, but it's not just about arms buildup, it's about jobs, technological leadership and economic strength in Europe.

Zelensky also recalled his victory plan, which he announced last fall. In it, he proposed replacing part of the American military presence in Europe with Ukrainian forces if Ukraine joined NATO.

"If the Americans decide to go this way of reducing their presence, it is certainly not good, it is dangerous, but we all in Europe must be ready," the Head of State explained.

"And I started discussing this even before the American elections, because I saw where American politics was headed, but America needs to see where Europe is headed. And this direction of European politics should not be only promising. It should be such that America wants to stand next to a strong Europe. This is quite possible. I am sure of it. We have to shape this course. Europe has to decide its own future. We need confidence in our own strength, so that others have no choice but to respect European strength, and without a European army, this is impossible.