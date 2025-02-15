ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 17100 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 58358 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 82305 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 108145 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 81549 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 119052 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101442 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113117 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116758 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154411 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“The time has come": Zelensky calls for creation of European armed forces

“The time has come": Zelensky calls for creation of European armed forces

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23232 views

The President of Ukraine spoke at the Munich Conference calling for the creation of a European military force. Zelenskyy proposed replacing some of the US troops in Europe with Ukrainian troops if Ukraine becomes a NATO member.

It is time to create the European armed forces. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the Munich Conference, UNN reports.

Details

"I really believe that the time has come. The European armed forces must be created.

It is no more difficult than standing firm against Russian attacks, as we have already done. But this is not just about increasing defense spending as a percentage of GDP. Of course, we need money, yes, but money alone cannot stop the enemy's advance. People and weapons are not free, but again, it's not just about budgets, it's about people," the President said. 

Zelenskyy also emphasized that without the Ukrainian army, the European army would not be enough to stop Russia.

"Only our army in Europe has real modern warfare experience," the President said.

"Europe just needs to get together and start acting in a way that no one can say no to Europe. Telling it what to do or treating it like it's on the sidelines, but it's not just about arms buildup, it's about jobs, technological leadership and economic strength in Europe.

Zelensky also recalled his victory plan, which he announced last fall. In it, he proposed replacing part of the American military presence in Europe with Ukrainian forces if Ukraine joined NATO. 

"If the Americans decide to go this way of reducing their presence, it is certainly not good, it is dangerous, but we all in Europe must be ready," the Head of State explained.

"And I started discussing this even before the American elections, because I saw where American politics was headed, but America needs to see where Europe is headed. And this direction of European politics should not be only promising. It should be such that America wants to stand next to a strong Europe. This is quite possible. I am sure of it. We have to shape this course. Europe has to decide its own future. We need confidence in our own strength, so that others have no choice but to respect European strength, and without a European army, this is impossible.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

