Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
06:19 AM • 14353 views
Ukraine and US will continue working on a "refined" peace plan, Zelenskyy may visit the States this week - Reuters
06:00 AM • 15962 views
Scandal surrounding Odrex clinic: court to consider changing pre-trial detention for doctor whose actions are linked to patient's death
November 24, 12:17 AM • 22507 views
Geneva Talks: US and Ukraine Issue Joint Statement
November 23, 09:45 PM • 29698 views
CBS News: Zelenskyy may be invited to the US, but it all depends on the meeting in Geneva
November 23, 05:09 PM • 31622 views
"We have made very good progress and are moving towards a just and lasting peace": Yermak on the results of the meeting in Geneva
November 23, 05:04 PM • 35699 views
Rubio announced the biggest breakthrough in negotiations since the process began
November 23, 05:00 PM • 26820 views
Ukraine announced electricity supply restrictions for November 24: outage schedules will be applied
November 23, 04:43 PM • 22835 views
European countries proposed changes to the US plan for Ukraine – Reuters
November 23, 02:50 PM • 20039 views
The draft joint document with the US, currently in its final stage, already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities – Umerov
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Tesla Model Y

Former British PM Cameron reveals prostate cancer diagnosis, calls for male screening program

Kyiv • UNN

 • 804 views

Former British Prime Minister Cameron announced his prostate cancer diagnosis and called for the implementation of a targeted screening program for men. Prostate cancer is the most common type of cancer in men in the UK, with approximately 55,000 new cases registered each year.

Former British PM Cameron reveals prostate cancer diagnosis, calls for male screening program
Photo: Reuters

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron has revealed that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and has called for a targeted screening program for men, as early detection increases the chances of successful treatment. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

David Cameron, 59, said he was initially found to have high levels of prostate-specific antigen (PSA), and a biopsy confirmed cancer.

You always hope for the best. You have a high PSA score – it's probably nothing… But when the biopsy results come back, they show you have prostate cancer. You're always afraid to hear those words. 

– he told the Times newspaper.

Cameron underwent focal therapy, in which electrical impulses destroy cancer cells, and added: "I want to add my name to the long list of people calling for a targeted screening program… We tend to put things off."

Slovenia suspends controversial euthanasia law after referendum24.11.25, 09:23 • 1310 views

Prostate cancer is the most common type of cancer in men in the UK, with around 55,000 new cases diagnosed each year. Currently, there is no national screening program in the country due to concerns about the accuracy of PSA tests.

The launch of the large Transform study, which compares current diagnostic methods with new screening approaches, will take place in partnership with the NHS and Prostate Cancer UK. 

We thank him for sharing his story… Prostate cancer is the last major cancer for which there is no screening program, and we need change now 

– noted Chiara De Biase, director of Prostate Cancer UK.

Bird flu: first death from rare H5N5 strain recorded in US22.11.25, 09:09 • 4568 views

Stepan Haftko

HealthNews of the World
Carcinoma
David Cameron
Great Britain