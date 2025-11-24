Former British PM Cameron reveals prostate cancer diagnosis, calls for male screening program

Photo: Reuters

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron has revealed that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and has called for a targeted screening program for men, as early detection increases the chances of successful treatment. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

David Cameron, 59, said he was initially found to have high levels of prostate-specific antigen (PSA), and a biopsy confirmed cancer.

You always hope for the best. You have a high PSA score – it's probably nothing… But when the biopsy results come back, they show you have prostate cancer. You're always afraid to hear those words. – he told the Times newspaper.

Cameron underwent focal therapy, in which electrical impulses destroy cancer cells, and added: "I want to add my name to the long list of people calling for a targeted screening program… We tend to put things off."

Slovenia suspends controversial euthanasia law after referendum

Prostate cancer is the most common type of cancer in men in the UK, with around 55,000 new cases diagnosed each year. Currently, there is no national screening program in the country due to concerns about the accuracy of PSA tests.

The launch of the large Transform study, which compares current diagnostic methods with new screening approaches, will take place in partnership with the NHS and Prostate Cancer UK.

We thank him for sharing his story… Prostate cancer is the last major cancer for which there is no screening program, and we need change now – noted Chiara De Biase, director of Prostate Cancer UK.

Bird flu: first death from rare H5N5 strain recorded in US