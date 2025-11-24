Slovenia suspends controversial euthanasia law after referendum

$42.270.11
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
06:19 AM • 8438 views
Ukraine and US will continue working on a "refined" peace plan, Zelenskyy may visit the States this week - Reuters
06:00 AM • 11436 views
Scandal surrounding Odrex clinic: court to consider changing pre-trial detention for doctor whose actions are linked to patient's death
November 24, 12:17 AM • 18321 views
Geneva Talks: US and Ukraine Issue Joint Statement
November 23, 09:45 PM • 26583 views
CBS News: Zelenskyy may be invited to the US, but it all depends on the meeting in Geneva
November 23, 05:09 PM • 30031 views
"We have made very good progress and are moving towards a just and lasting peace": Yermak on the results of the meeting in Geneva
November 23, 05:04 PM • 34527 views
Rubio announced the biggest breakthrough in negotiations since the process began
November 23, 05:00 PM • 26568 views
Ukraine announced electricity supply restrictions for November 24: outage schedules will be applied
November 23, 04:43 PM • 22641 views
European countries proposed changes to the US plan for Ukraine – Reuters
November 23, 02:50 PM • 19928 views
The draft joint document with the US, currently in its final stage, already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities – Umerov
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Trump's working version of the peace plan already differs from the document published earlier - New York Times
November 23, 10:54 PM
The number of dead and injured in Kharkiv has increased: the State Emergency Service showed footage of the consequences of the Russian UAV attack
November 23, 11:56 PM
"Birds of Madyar" attacked the "Brom" chemical plant and a power substation in Crimea: SBS commander showed video
November 24, 01:04 AM
Everest is no longer the highest: scientists have found giant structures under the Earth that are 100 times taller than it
02:09 AM
German Chancellor rejects US idea of Russia rejoining G8
05:08 AM
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
07:12 AM
Exclusive
07:12 AM • 5604 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 46098 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekend
November 21, 06:00 PM
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipes
November 21, 05:13 PM
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 91439 views
UNN Lite
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentary
November 22, 07:12 PM
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official event
November 22, 08:13 AM
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prison
November 22, 07:49 AM
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekend
November 21, 06:00 PM
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementia
November 21, 09:58 AM
Slovenia suspends controversial euthanasia law after referendum

Kyiv • UNN

 • 380 views

Slovenians voted against a new law legalizing euthanasia in a referendum, suspending its implementation for at least one year. About 53% of voters opposed the law, while 47% voted in favor.

Slovenia suspends controversial euthanasia law after referendum

On Sunday, Slovenians voted to suspend a new law legalizing euthanasia in a referendum held after critics campaigned against the legislation. This was reported by Yahoo, writes UNN.

Details

About 53% of voters opposed the law, while 47% voted "for," meaning its implementation will be suspended for at least one year.

The Slovenian parliament passed the law in July, allowing euthanasia after a 2024 referendum supported it.

But a new vote was called after a public organization — supported by the Catholic Church and the conservative parliamentary opposition — collected 46,000 signatures in favor of a repeat referendum, exceeding the required 40,000.

The result means that parliament cannot vote on a bill on the same issue again for the next 12 months.

Aleš Primc, head of the organization "Voice for Children and Family," an NGO that organized the campaign against the law, commented on the results, stating that "solidarity and justice" had won.

Slovenia rejected government reforms in health care, pensions, and social welfare based on death and poisoning

- Primc was quoted by the Slovenian news agency STA.

Great Britain may legalize euthanasia21.06.25, 04:25 • 3610 views

Several European countries, including Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Switzerland, allow terminally ill people to receive medical assistance to end their lives.

Under the contested law, which was to come into force this year, conscious terminally ill patients would have the right to euthanasia if their suffering was unbearable and all treatment options had been exhausted.

The law would also allow euthanasia if the proposed treatment had no reasonable prospect of recovery or improvement of the patient's condition, but not for ending unbearable suffering caused by mental illness.

Recall

In June, referendums were held in Slovenia on the legalization of cannabis for medical and personal use, as well as on euthanasia, and voters supported all three proposals.

