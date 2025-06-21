Great Britain may legalize euthanasia

$41.690.06
47.860.04
ukenru
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
June 20, 04:46 PM • 17279 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM • 54347 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 130054 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 125862 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 76178 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
June 20, 08:30 AM • 90272 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
June 20, 08:20 AM • 85986 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
June 20, 07:30 AM • 69246 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Exclusive
June 20, 06:41 AM • 45860 views
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
Exclusive
June 20, 06:00 AM • 38534 views
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+13°
3.1m/s
85%
751mm
Popular news
Estonian Intelligence: Likelihood of Decrease in Russian 'Shahed' Drone AttacksJune 20, 05:19 PM • 3134 views
Occupiers preparing scooters for assaults in Kherson region - partisansJune 20, 05:38 PM • 3036 views
Captain Cook's legendary ship identified off New England after 250 yearsJune 20, 06:14 PM • 3704 views
US President Donald Trump's approval rating declines - MEDIAJune 20, 06:24 PM • 7336 views
Switzerland may revoke protection status S for UkrainiansJune 20, 06:30 PM • 4780 views
Publications
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)June 20, 12:29 PM • 130054 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the yearJune 20, 12:17 PM • 125862 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at homeJune 20, 11:55 AM • 76027 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank livesJune 20, 10:11 AM • 125407 views
Manipulation under the guise of reform: how "Darnitsa" hides behind the fight against the "pharmaceutical mafia"June 20, 09:10 AM • 130566 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
David Lammy
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Germany
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Disney leads US box office with $1.1 billion, Warner Bros approaches billionJune 20, 04:30 PM • 20126 views
Lesya Nikityuk became a mother: the TV presenter showed the first photos from the maternity wardJune 20, 01:58 PM • 29183 views
The ranking of the 50 best restaurants in the world for 2025 has been publishedJune 20, 11:44 AM • 36625 views
Ivanka Trump's daughter wowed the White House in her mother's $2,000 dressJune 20, 10:45 AM • 44251 views
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against BaldoniJune 19, 02:51 PM • 74103 views
Actual
Fox News
The Guardian
Brent Crude
The Economist
Shahed-136

Great Britain may legalize euthanasia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 302 views

The British Parliament has supported a bill on the legalization of assisted suicide, which will allow terminally ill adults to independently decide on ending their lives. This document now awaits consideration in the House of Lords, where months of discussions and possible amendments are expected.

Great Britain may legalize euthanasia

The British Parliament has voted in favor of a bill to legalize assisted suicide (euthanasia). This opens the way for the most significant social change in the country in a generation. This is reported by Reuters, BBC, according to UNN.

Details

According to the news agency, 314 Members of Parliament in the House of Commons supported the bill during the vote, while 291 opposed it.

The "Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life)" Act will grant mentally competent, terminally ill adults in England and Wales, who have six months or less to live, the right to decide whether to end their lives with the help of doctors

- writes Reuters.

The document will now move to the House of Lords, where it is expected to undergo several months of discussions and amendments. Despite possible changes, the unelected Lords are unlikely to block legislation passed by the elected members of the House of Commons.

Thus, Britain could join countries such as Australia, Canada, and certain US states where assisted suicide is already permitted.

BBC reports that Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer supported the procedure, while Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch and Health Secretary Wes Streeting voted against it.

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater guided the bill through the House of Commons and in an interview with the BBC after the vote said she was "overjoyed."

‘I know what this means for terminally ill people and their loved ones’

- she said.

Supporters of the bill noted that it would provide dignity and compassion for people who are suffering. Opponents, however, are confident that sick people may feel they should end their lives, fearing they will become a burden to their families and society.

Recall

In November 2024, the UK Parliament provisionally approved a bill on euthanasia for the terminally ill: 330 votes "for" against 275. The parliamentary vote was preceded by intense debates that lasted over five hours. Opponents of the bill expressed fears that terminally ill people might request euthanasia not of their own free will, but to avoid being a burden to their relatives or to relieve them of the cost of caring for the sick. They proposed not to legalize euthanasia but to develop palliative care to alleviate the suffering of those who are dying.

Slovenia supports cannabis legalization and euthanasia in referendum10.06.24, 18:44 • 23069 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Reuters
Australia
Canada
United Kingdom
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9