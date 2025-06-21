Great Britain may legalize euthanasia

The British Parliament has voted in favor of a bill to legalize assisted suicide (euthanasia). This opens the way for the most significant social change in the country in a generation. This is reported by Reuters, BBC, according to UNN.

Details

According to the news agency, 314 Members of Parliament in the House of Commons supported the bill during the vote, while 291 opposed it.

The "Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life)" Act will grant mentally competent, terminally ill adults in England and Wales, who have six months or less to live, the right to decide whether to end their lives with the help of doctors - writes Reuters.

The document will now move to the House of Lords, where it is expected to undergo several months of discussions and amendments. Despite possible changes, the unelected Lords are unlikely to block legislation passed by the elected members of the House of Commons.

Thus, Britain could join countries such as Australia, Canada, and certain US states where assisted suicide is already permitted.

BBC reports that Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer supported the procedure, while Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch and Health Secretary Wes Streeting voted against it.

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater guided the bill through the House of Commons and in an interview with the BBC after the vote said she was "overjoyed."

‘I know what this means for terminally ill people and their loved ones’ - she said.

Supporters of the bill noted that it would provide dignity and compassion for people who are suffering. Opponents, however, are confident that sick people may feel they should end their lives, fearing they will become a burden to their families and society.

Recall

In November 2024, the UK Parliament provisionally approved a bill on euthanasia for the terminally ill: 330 votes "for" against 275. The parliamentary vote was preceded by intense debates that lasted over five hours. Opponents of the bill expressed fears that terminally ill people might request euthanasia not of their own free will, but to avoid being a burden to their relatives or to relieve them of the cost of caring for the sick. They proposed not to legalize euthanasia but to develop palliative care to alleviate the suffering of those who are dying.

Slovenia supports cannabis legalization and euthanasia in referendum