Slovenia supports cannabis legalization and euthanasia in referendum

Simultaneously with the elections to the European Parliament, Slovenia held referendums on the partial legalization of cannabis and euthanasia.Voters supported all proposed changes to the legislation. UNN writes about this with reference to RTV Slovenija.

The publication explained that at the consultative referendum in Slovakia on cannabis, two questions were submitted – on its legalization for medical purposes and for personal use.

The first option was supported by more than 66.5% of those who voted, the second – a little more than 51.5%. In both cases, the turnout was almost 40%.

In addition, there was a separate question " Do you support the adoption of a law regulating the right to voluntary assistance at the end of life?"54.82% of voters answered in the affirmative and 45.19% – against.

It is noted that the turnout of voters was more than 40%.

After the publication of the results of the consultative referendums, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Golob said that "the legal framework has already been formed as much as possible" on both issues, and the first legislative proposals may be ready by the end of the year.

