Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Slovenia supports cannabis legalization and euthanasia in referendum

Slovenia supports cannabis legalization and euthanasia in referendum

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23021 views

In Slovenia, referendums were held on legalizing cannabis for medical and personal use, as well as on euthanasia, and voters supported all three proposals.

Simultaneously with the elections to the European Parliament, Slovenia held referendums on the partial legalization of cannabis and euthanasia.Voters supported all proposed changes to the legislation. UNN writes about this with reference to RTV Slovenija.

Details 

The publication explained that at the consultative referendum in Slovakia on cannabis, two questions were submitted – on its legalization for medical purposes and for personal use.

The first option was supported by more than 66.5% of those who voted, the second – a little more than 51.5%. In both cases, the turnout was almost 40%.

In addition, there was a separate question  " Do you support the adoption of a law regulating the right to voluntary assistance at the end of life?"54.82% of voters answered in the affirmative and 45.19% – against.   

It is noted that the turnout of voters was more than 40%.

Addition

After the publication of the results of the consultative referendums, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Golob said that "the legal framework has already been formed as much as possible" on both issues, and the first legislative proposals may be ready by the end of the year.

Recall

The French government is promoting a bill that legalizes assisted suicide for terminally ill patients under harsh conditions.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
european-parliamentEuropean Parliament
sloveniiaSlovenia
polandPoland

