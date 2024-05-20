ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Assistance to IDPs, restoration of energy infrastructure: Kiper tells details of meeting with Greek delegation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 19705 views

The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, met with Greek diplomats to discuss assistance to internally displaced persons, police cooperation, restoration of energy infrastructure, and Greece's readiness to host Ukrainian children, including children of fallen soldiers and firefighters, for summer recreation.

The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, met with the Greek Foreign Ministry's Special Envoy for Ukraine, Spyridon Lambridis, and the Consul General of the Hellenic Republic in Odesa, Dimitrios Dokhtis, UNN reports.

Details

During the meeting, Kiper briefed the Greek delegation on the security situation in Odesa region.

"Assistance to IDPs, exchange of experience between police officers, restoration of energy infrastructure - these issues were discussed with Mr. Spyridon Lambridis. Greece is also ready to accept our children for summer recreation, including children of fallen soldiers, IDPs and firefighters who helped fight the fire in the Greek forests. We also discussed possible Greek assistance in repairing our Regional Children's Hospital," he said.

Add

Odesa region has become the epicenter of international meetings. Last year, more than 100 delegations visited the region. For example, in December, Spyridon Lambridis, Special Envoy of the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Ukraine, and Dimitrios Dokhtis, Consul General of the Hellenic Republic in Odesa, visited Odesa region. They both condemned the Russian attacks and declared the readiness of the Greek side to contribute to the reconstruction of Odesa region in the postwar period. That same month, Kiper met with Swedish officials to discuss Russia's ongoing attacks and to seek further support for regional security. As a result of the meeting, Odesa expects Swedish assistance in strengthening regional security.

In November, newly appointed British Foreign Secretary David Cameron visited Odesa .  During the visit, Cameron familiarized himself with the consequences of Russian terrorism targeting Ukrainian grain, port civilian infrastructure, and architectural monuments in Odesa.  

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
devid-kemeronDavid Cameron
greeceGreece
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa

