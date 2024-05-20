Assistance to IDPs, restoration of energy infrastructure: Kiper tells details of meeting with Greek delegation

The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, met with the Greek Foreign Ministry's Special Envoy for Ukraine, Spyridon Lambridis, and the Consul General of the Hellenic Republic in Odesa, Dimitrios Dokhtis, UNN reports.

During the meeting, Kiper briefed the Greek delegation on the security situation in Odesa region.

"Assistance to IDPs, exchange of experience between police officers, restoration of energy infrastructure - these issues were discussed with Mr. Spyridon Lambridis. Greece is also ready to accept our children for summer recreation, including children of fallen soldiers, IDPs and firefighters who helped fight the fire in the Greek forests. We also discussed possible Greek assistance in repairing our Regional Children's Hospital," he said.

Odesa region has become the epicenter of international meetings. Last year, more than 100 delegations visited the region. For example, in December, Spyridon Lambridis, Special Envoy of the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Ukraine, and Dimitrios Dokhtis, Consul General of the Hellenic Republic in Odesa, visited Odesa region. They both condemned the Russian attacks and declared the readiness of the Greek side to contribute to the reconstruction of Odesa region in the postwar period. That same month, Kiper met with Swedish officials to discuss Russia's ongoing attacks and to seek further support for regional security. As a result of the meeting, Odesa expects Swedish assistance in strengthening regional security.

In November, newly appointed British Foreign Secretary David Cameron visited Odesa . During the visit, Cameron familiarized himself with the consequences of Russian terrorism targeting Ukrainian grain, port civilian infrastructure, and architectural monuments in Odesa.