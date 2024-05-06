Ambassadors of the UK and France summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry: what is known

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 88072 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108856 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151643 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155583 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251553 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174449 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165663 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148365 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226546 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113075 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must "find a way" to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36282 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70492 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 38366 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 31867 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64434 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251553 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226546 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212514 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238236 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224986 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 88072 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64434 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70492 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113165 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114051 views
Ambassadors of the UK and France summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry: what is known

Ambassadors of the UK and France summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19453 views

The ambassadors of France and the United Kingdom were summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, with the British ambassador, according to Russian media, summoned because of Cameron's statements about Ukraine's right to strike Russian territory using British weapons, and the French ambassador was summoned for unknown reasons.

The ambassadors of France and the United Kingdom have been summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, UNN reports, citing the Russian media.

Details

According to the Russian media, the British ambassador was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry because of Cameron's statement about Ukraine's right to strike at Russian territory using British weapons.

Cameron: International partners are not helping Ukraine enough26.02.24, 09:39 • 27422 views

It is known that the British ambassador left the Russian Foreign Ministry after spending about 30 minutes there, and refused to talk to the press.

Later, the French ambassador was spotted near the Russian Foreign Ministry building. He also refused to talk to the press. His visit to the Russian Foreign Ministry lasted 40 minutes.

Meeting between Macron and Xi Jinping: France to pressure China on trade and war in Ukraine05.05.24, 09:29 • 23594 views

The reason for the summons or the appearance of the French ambassador in the department of Sergei Lavrov is not indicated by the Russian media.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
devid-kemeronDavid Cameron
franceFrance
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
si-tszinpinXi Jinping
chinaChina
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising