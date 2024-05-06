Ambassadors of the UK and France summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry: what is known

The ambassadors of France and the United Kingdom have been summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, UNN reports, citing the Russian media.

Details

According to the Russian media, the British ambassador was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry because of Cameron's statement about Ukraine's right to strike at Russian territory using British weapons.

Cameron: International partners are not helping Ukraine enough

It is known that the British ambassador left the Russian Foreign Ministry after spending about 30 minutes there, and refused to talk to the press.

Later, the French ambassador was spotted near the Russian Foreign Ministry building. He also refused to talk to the press. His visit to the Russian Foreign Ministry lasted 40 minutes.

Meeting between Macron and Xi Jinping: France to pressure China on trade and war in Ukraine

The reason for the summons or the appearance of the French ambassador in the department of Sergei Lavrov is not indicated by the Russian media.