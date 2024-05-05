Meeting between Macron and Xi Jinping: France to pressure China on trade and war in Ukraine

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 94934 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109864 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152579 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156383 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252486 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174600 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165787 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148397 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227024 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 29369 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 25658 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 32719 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 25526 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 22725 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252486 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227024 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212984 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238674 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225378 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 94934 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69060 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75553 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113346 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114224 views
Actual
Meeting between Macron and Xi Jinping: France to pressure China on trade and war in Ukraine

Meeting between Macron and Xi Jinping: France to pressure China on trade and war in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23598 views

During his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, French President Emmanuel Macron will pressure him to push Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

French President Emanuel Macron, who is planning to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, will put pressure on Beijing to cooperate with Russia and end the war in Ukraine. Reuters reports, UNN reports.  

Details

The publication reminds that the Chinese leader is due to pay a two-day visit to France amid  growing trade tensions between Europe and China.

It is noted that Paris supports the European Union's investigation into the export of Chinese electric vehicles, while in January Beijing launched an investigation into the import of French cognac.

Observers explain this move by China as "retaliation" for the growing number of EU investigations.

We must continue to insist that the Chinese authorities provide us with more guarantees on trade issues

- explained an advisor to the Elysee Palace before Xi Jinping's visit.

France also wants to encourage China to put pressure on Moscow to stop its military aggression against Ukraine.

By supplying Russia with components for weapons production, China is trying to change the situation in its favor in the war with Ukraine - US intelligence03.05.24, 15:13 • 26463 views

However, according to Reuters, little progress has been made so far, except for Xi Jinping's decision to call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the first time shortly after Macron's visit to Beijing last year.

China is one of Russia's main partners, and our goal is to use the leverage it has over Moscow to change Russia's calculus and help resolve the conflict

- emphasized the source at the Elysee Palace.

At the same time, it is noted that the Chinese are seeking to deepen relations with European partners, and it is very important that "they hear our point of view and start taking it seriously.

Recall

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that French President Emmanuel Macron is seeking to deepen his personal connection with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the latter's two-day visit to France.

Ukraine is doing everything possible for China to take part in the Global Peace Summit - Presidential Administration02.05.24, 21:07 • 54544 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics
reutersReuters
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
beijingBeijing
european-unionEuropean Union
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
parisParis
franceFrance
europeEurope
si-tszinpinXi Jinping
chinaChina
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising