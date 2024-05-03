By supplying Russia with components for weapons production, China is trying to change the situation in its favor in the war with Ukraine - US intelligence

China has significantly helped to change the situation on the battlefield in favor of Russia in Ukraine by providing it with components and other materials necessary to support the defense industry. This was reported by NBC News, citing a report by Director of National Intelligence Avril Haynes during a hearing at the US Senate Committee, UNN reports.

Details

Although China did not supply Russia with lethal weapons for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, it provided crucial technologies and tools for the Russian military machine,

"China's supply of dual-use components and materials to the Russian defense industry is one of several factors that have turned the tide of the fighting in Ukraine in Moscow's favor, and accelerated Russia's military rebuilding after its extremely costly invasion," Haynes said.

According to her, the move was part of China's goal of deepening ties with both Russia and Iran.

According to NBC News, U.S. officials have previously stated that China is supplying Russia with dual-use unmanned aerial vehicles and missile technology, satellite imagery, and machine tools needed for its defense production. Dual-use refers to items that can be used for civilian or military purposes.

Regarding the war in Ukraine, Haynes said that Russian President Putin expects current domestic and international trends to work in his favor compared to the challenges facing Ukraine, including political difficulties for Kyiv as it tries to secure additional military assistance from the United States.

Optional

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, previously stated that the cooperation between the institution and foreign media resulted in the arrest of three people in the Netherlands who were supplying military goods to Russia in circumvention of sanctions.

"We are sincerely grateful to the international investigators whose professional activities help to block Russian routes of illegal supply of foreign microelectronics to equip enemy missiles and drones. Among the latter, we have a successful case of cooperation with journalists from the Netherlands. Their investigation led to the arrest of three people as part of a multinational investigation into an international smuggling network that was working to circumvent European sanctions against Russia. Such small local steps help to increase the effectiveness of sanctions pressure on the aggressor country," Ruvin said.

