Ukraine is doing everything possible for China to take part in the Global Peace Summit - Presidential Administration

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 102222 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112185 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154799 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158347 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254930 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175052 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166115 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148447 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228419 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113108 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 30782 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 35716 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 41894 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 39293 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 27173 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254930 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228419 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214227 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239845 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226422 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 102222 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 73132 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 79502 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113794 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114651 views
Ukraine is doing everything possible for China to take part in the Global Peace Summit - Presidential Administration

Ukraine is doing everything possible for China to take part in the Global Peace Summit - Presidential Administration

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 54545 views

Ukraine is doing everything possible to ensure China's participation in the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland on June 15-16, as China's presence is crucial for achieving a just and lasting peace based on the territorial integrity, sovereignty of Ukraine and the return of all imprisoned and deported children.

Ukraine is doing everything possible to ensure that China takes part in the Global Peace Summit, which will be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland. The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

Russia will indeed not be at the peace summit in Switzerland, this is our principled position. As for China, we are doing everything to ensure that China is there. China is very important, and consultations are ongoing at various levels with our partners. We will do everything to ensure that China is present. It is very important for us that the maximum number of countries attend the summit, and today and yesterday there were and will be meetings with the president 

- Yermak said.

He added that the government, the Verkhovna Rada, and the President's Office will work very hard to make the world talk about the summit.

"Both our embassies and those of our partners are really involved, and we will continue this work 24/7. It is very important for us," Yermak added.

Commenting on the Swiss Foreign Ministry's statement that "the purpose of the meeting of the heads of state and government is to develop a common understanding of the path to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," Yermak said that "just peace" for Ukraine is "our independence within internationally recognized borders, our sovereignty, the return of our people, prisoners of war, illegally deported children, our territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders, our sovereignty, the return of all our people, all our prisoners, all our illegally deported children, the responsibility of the aggressor country, and the overcoming of the crises created by the aggressor on our land and in the world.

Switzerland will host the Peace Summit in Ukraine on June 15-16: the invitees and the purpose of the conference02.05.24, 13:24 • 22880 views

"This is exactly what President Zelenskyy's Peace Formula is about. For example, unlike the documents that have been issued during the war, which has been going on for 10 years, the Peace Formula is clear, understandable, based solely on international law, on the norms, on the principles of the UN Charter, and it clearly leads to a just peace," the head of the OP summarized.

Invitations to the Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland this summer have been sent to more than 150 countries and international organizations.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

