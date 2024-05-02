Ukraine is doing everything possible for China to take part in the Global Peace Summit - Presidential Administration

Ukraine is doing everything possible to ensure that China takes part in the Global Peace Summit, which will be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland. The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

Russia will indeed not be at the peace summit in Switzerland, this is our principled position. As for China, we are doing everything to ensure that China is there. China is very important, and consultations are ongoing at various levels with our partners. We will do everything to ensure that China is present. It is very important for us that the maximum number of countries attend the summit, and today and yesterday there were and will be meetings with the president - Yermak said.

He added that the government, the Verkhovna Rada, and the President's Office will work very hard to make the world talk about the summit.

"Both our embassies and those of our partners are really involved, and we will continue this work 24/7. It is very important for us," Yermak added.

Commenting on the Swiss Foreign Ministry's statement that "the purpose of the meeting of the heads of state and government is to develop a common understanding of the path to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," Yermak said that "just peace" for Ukraine is "our independence within internationally recognized borders, our sovereignty, the return of our people, prisoners of war, illegally deported children, our territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders, our sovereignty, the return of all our people, all our prisoners, all our illegally deported children, the responsibility of the aggressor country, and the overcoming of the crises created by the aggressor on our land and in the world.

Switzerland will host the Peace Summit in Ukraine on June 15-16: the invitees and the purpose of the conference

"This is exactly what President Zelenskyy's Peace Formula is about. For example, unlike the documents that have been issued during the war, which has been going on for 10 years, the Peace Formula is clear, understandable, based solely on international law, on the norms, on the principles of the UN Charter, and it clearly leads to a just peace," the head of the OP summarized.

Recall

Invitations to the Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland this summer have been sent to more than 150 countries and international organizations.