Grain corridor and strengthening the protection of the Odesa region's sky: Kiper told the details of the meeting with the Estonian delegation

The head of Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper met with the Estonian delegation headed by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Estonia to Ukraine Anneli Kolk, UNN reports.

He spoke about the situation in the region. We discussed the grain corridor and strengthening the protection of the Odesa region's sky. Estonia is a leading country in the development of e-governance, new technologies and cybersecurity, so we offered cooperation in the field of digitalization and IT. We also discussed with Ms. Kolk the intensification of economic cooperation at the level of business representatives of both countries - Kiper wrote.

He added that last summer Estonia hosted 40 children from Odesa for a vacation on the Baltic Sea.

"I offered to consider the possibility of organizing recreation for children from Odesa region this summer," Kiper said.

Odesa region has become the epicenter of international meetings. Last year, more than 100 delegations visited the region. For example, in December, Spyridon Lambridis, Special Envoy of the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Ukraine, and Dimitrios Dokhtis, Consul General of the Hellenic Republic in Odesa, visited Odesa region. They both condemned the Russian attacks and declared the readiness of the Greek side to contribute to the reconstruction of Odesa region in the postwar period. That same month, Kiper met with Swedish officials to discuss Russia's ongoing attacks and to seek further support for regional security. As a result of the meeting, Odesa expects Swedish assistance in strengthening regional security.

In November, newly appointed British Foreign Secretary David Cameron visited Odesa . During the visit, Cameron familiarized himself with the consequences of Russian terrorism targeting Ukrainian grain, port civilian infrastructure, and architectural monuments in Odesa.